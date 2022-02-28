Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement and DEMATHIEU BARD, one of the leading French players in the construction and real estate sector, today announce the signing of a partnership contract for the supply of carbon-free cement for the next three years. Hoffmann Green Cement will supply DEMATHIEU BARD with carbon-free cement from 2022, using H-UKR and H-IONA technology.

As the development of a sustainable business depends on respect for people and their environment, this partnership with volume commitments reflects the desire of both companies to promote the construction of high-performance, eco-responsible buildings.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "We are delighted to sign this supply contract with the DEMATHIEU BARD Group, a long-standing player in the construction and real estate environment and an innovator in terms of its actions to promote responsible and sustainable construction. This new partnership with one of the main players in the sector once again demonstrates the attractiveness of our technologies, including the latest one, H-IONA, and also represents a great opportunity to participate in large-scale projects from 2022."

Franck Becherel, CEO of DEMATHIEU BARD Construction, adds: "This partnership is perfectly in line with our CSR and innovation approach and marks a major step in DEMATHIEU BARD's commitment to sustainable construction. The use of Hoffmann Green technologies allows us to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of our construction sites and to accelerate our transition to more environmentally friendly construction methods. This carbon-free cement will contribute to meeting the societal and environmental challenges of our sector, particularly those of the RE 2020 standard, and the concrete expectations of our customers who are increasingly concerned about limiting their carbon footprint. After obtaining the CSR label for Travaux Publics at the "Performant" level and the implementation of a partnership to promote the circular economy and reuse on our sites, this new contract supports DEMATHIEU BARD's desire to act for the ecological transition."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With two 4.0 industrial sites already operational and a third site on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources.

Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

ABOUT DEMATHIEU BARD

Founded in 1861 in Lorraine, France, DEMATHIEU BARD is one of the leading French companies in the construction and real estate sector. The Group is recognised for its technical expertise and know-how, particularly in the field of complex constructions and engineering structures in France and abroad. With 43 offices in France, Europe and North America, DEMATHIEU BARD operates in the Infrastructure and Civil Engineering, Building, Prefabrication and Real Estate markets. This broad range of services, coupled with its recognized know-how, enables it to support its clients in the realization of all their projects, regardless of their level of complexity. DEMATHIEU BARD employs nearly 3,800 people and will achieve a turnover of 1.5 billion euros in 2020.

For further information, please go to: https://www.demathieu-bard.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220227005085/en/

Contacts:

HOFFMANN GREEN CONTACTS



Hoffmann Green

Jérôme Caron

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

+33 (0)2 51 460 600

NewCap Investor Relations

Pierre Laurent

Thomas Grojean

Quentin Massé

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98



PRESS CONTACT DEMATHIEU BARD

Anne-Laure GROSJEAN

Mail: anne-laure.grosjean@demathieu-bard.fr

Phone: +33 3 87 66 08 35