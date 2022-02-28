Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022
Mega-Partnerschaft eröffnet neues Potential! Analysten-Kursziel bei 2,60 verspricht über 170% Rendite!
WKN: A1JJGH ISIN: GB00B4WQVY43 Ticker-Symbol: BT81 
Tradegate
28.02.22
08:32 Uhr
0,036 Euro
-0,001
-2,43 %
PR Newswire
28.02.2022 | 08:04
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Extension of SPV loan facility

PR Newswire

London, February 25

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse Energy" or the "Company")

28 February 2022

Extension of SPV Loan Facility

Powerhouse Energy Group plc is the UK headquartered technology company commercialising hydrogen production from non-recyclable plastic waste. The company has an update on the loan facility it provided to Protos Plastics to Hydrogen No. 1 Limited, the special purpose vehicle ("SPV") established by the Company's partner, Peel NRE, to develop the plant at the Protos site (the "Loan Facility").

Further to the announcement issued on 1 November 2021, the Company has agreed to extend the availability period for the Loan Facility to the SPV until 31 August 2022. As a result of progression made by the SPV, Peel NRE and Powerhouse Energy, the loan has been extended to support the expected timeframes for negotiation and completion of contractual arrangements by the SPV, required for the commencement of the first build at Protos, in the UK.

Upon taking the helm, Powerhouse Energy's new leadership has been quick in engaging with Peel NRE, and this has secured a mature open culture, and focused level of engagement.

The Company's priority remains to ensure the first hydrogen facility using its DMG technology, based at its UK partner Peel NRE's Protos site, becomes operational during 2023.

-ENDS-

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plcTel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
James Greenstreet, Non-Executive Chairman
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce / Megan Liddell
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050
Andrew Thacker / James Pope
SisterSmith PR (media enquiries)
Becca Smith
Mob: +44 (0) 7766522305

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse Energy has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to convert them efficiently and economically into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste process.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk

© 2022 PR Newswire
