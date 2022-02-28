Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top 50 performing TSX-V listed issuers, ranking tenth in the energy industry sector. All amounts are quoted in US dollars.

TSX Venture 50

The 2022 Venture 50 is an annual program of the TSX Venture Exchange that recognizes the top performing TSXV-listed companies from five industry sectors. The 2022 Venture 50 winners are chosen based on 2021 annual performance for market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. A video featuring PetroTal can be found at the link below. For more information and the full 2022 Venture 50 ranking, visit: www.tsx.com/venture50.

2022 TSX Venture 50 video link

https://vimeo.com/marketonemediagroup/review/676647431/6fd32a3512

Bond Update

PetroTal also advises that is has provided the required notice to bondholders, per the bond indenture, of its intention to repay $20 million in bonds, previously reserved for M&A activities. The cash settlement will occur on or around April 1, 2022. Subsequent to this payment, the Company estimates long term debt, excluding lease obligations and abandonment costs, will be $80 million.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2020, Petrotal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

