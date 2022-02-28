Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022
WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Stuttgart
25.02.22
15:57 Uhr
37,600 Euro
+1,100
+3,01 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2022 | 08:05
Sword Group: Sale of Sword's Governance, Risk and Compliance Business


The Group has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Riskonnect, providing for the disposal of the GRC business within circa six weeks to obtain regulatory approvals.

Riskonnect and Sword have reached an agreement that will allow:

- Riskonnect to obtain a solid technological base capable of boosting an international champion in GRC,

- Sword Group to make a highly accretive financial transaction in the interest of its sustainability, future growth and valuation.

Many details will be provided at the next SFAF meeting, but let us note that:

- The 2021-2025 Business Plan, in consolidated terms, remains unchanged despite the disposal of this activity, thanks to our outperformance in terms of organic growth.

- The overall Revenue and EBITDA objectives mentioned in this Business Plan will be achieved and even exceeded.
The EBITDA margin could be 12% and not 13%.

- The Group's net cash position will grow very significantly and will, among other things, allow the financing of new acquisitions.

About Sword Group


Sword has 2,200+

26/04/22 | 2022 First Quarter Revenue

28/04/22 | Annual Shareholders Meeting

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_ GRC Sale UK V28022022 FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c47d7563-3daf-4cb5-ac32-56ba621a6576)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
