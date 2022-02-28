Anzeige
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF, TSX:APY) announces that on 23 February 2022 the Company transferred 753,307 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") out of treasury (the "Transfer"), to satisfy exercises of options by employees, including Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Transfer also satisfied awards vesting under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan for a number of employees, including Mr. Flynn and Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Office of the Company.

Mr. Flynn exercised 300,000 options to subscribe for Ordinary Shares in the Company, which were granted at 84.05p each and subsequently sold 241,465 Ordinary Shares at an average approximate price of 135.54p per share, to satisfy the exercise consideration and income tax associated with the options.

In addition, the 16,835 Ordinary Shares awarded to Mr. Flynn and 33,976 Ordinary Shares awarded to Mr. Treger under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan (the "Plan") in relation to their bonuses for the year ended 31 December 2019, announced on 30 January 2020 vested. Under the Plan rules, sufficient Ordinary Shares are automatically sold to satisfy the associated income tax on vesting, as a result 9,155 Ordinary Shares and 18,477 Ordinary Shares were sold on behalf of Mr. Flynn and Mr. Treger respectively, at an average approximate price of 135.54p per share on 23 February 2022.

The Company also received notification that Mr. Flynn acquired 33,779 Ordinary Shares in the Company at an average price of 138p on the 25 February 2022.

After these transactions, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated is 162,465 Ordinary Shares and the total beneficial holding of Mr. Treger and persons closely associated is 2,156,474 Shares, representing 0.08%, and 1.01% respectively of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Following the above Transfer of treasury shares, the Company's issued capital consisted of 218,110,462 Ordinary Shares, of which 3,876,396 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 214,234,066. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameKevin Flynn
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusChief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameAnglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.Nature of the transactionExercise of options, sale and acquisition of shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)Exercise of options
Price(s)Volume(s)
84.05p300,000
Sale of shares
Price(s)Volume(s)

135.54p

135.54p

241,465

9,155

Acquisition of shares
Price(s)Volume(s)
138.00p33,779
d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

See above
e.Date of the transaction23 February 2022 and 25 February 2022
f.Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameJulian Treger
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusChief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameAnglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.Nature of the transactionSale of Shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
135.54p18,477
d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

18,477

135.54p

e.Date of the transaction23 February 2022
f.Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0)20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690609/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

