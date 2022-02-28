Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 Ticker-Symbol: 4K8 
Stuttgart
28.02.22
08:21 Uhr
10,290 Euro
+0,435
+4,41 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,18010,28010:09
PR Newswire
28.02.2022 | 08:40
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kamux ends all cooperation with Teboil

HELSINKI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation Press ReleaseFebruary 26, 2022 at 19:30 (EET)

Kamux ends all cooperation with Teboil

Due to the situation in Ukraine, Kamux has decided to immediately end all cooperation with Teboil. Teboil is a subsidiary of the Russian oil company Lukoil.

We condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and ending cooperation is a question of values and responsibility.

Kamux Corporation

For more information:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO, tel. +358 40 185 8633

Kamux communications, Satu Otala, tel. +358 40 164 5036

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-ends-all-cooperation-with-teboil,c3515135

KAMUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.