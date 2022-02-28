HELSINKI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation Press ReleaseFebruary 26, 2022 at 19:30 (EET)

Kamux ends all cooperation with Teboil

Due to the situation in Ukraine, Kamux has decided to immediately end all cooperation with Teboil. Teboil is a subsidiary of the Russian oil company Lukoil.

We condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and ending cooperation is a question of values and responsibility.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

