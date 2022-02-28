Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
28.02.22
09:34 Uhr
42,020 Euro
-1,700
-3,89 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2022 | 08:41
Sampo plc: Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2021 has been published

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 February 2022 at 9:30 am

Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2021 has been published

Sampo plc has published its Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies 2021 on www.sampo.com/remunerationreportand www.sampo.com/agm. The Remuneration Report provides information on the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Group CEO, and it also describes how the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies has been implemented.

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement will be published at www.sampo.com/year2021during week 14. The Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Sustainability Report will be published in May 2022.

The Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2021 is also attached to this release.

SAMPO PLC

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachment

  • Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d06f1796-17ca-4a66-b477-23f38eb9d766)

