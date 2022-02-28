Sampo plc: Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2021 has been published

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 February 2022 at 9:30 am

Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2021 has been published

Sampo plc has published its Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies 2021 on www.sampo.com/remunerationreport and www.sampo.com/agm . The Remuneration Report provides information on the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Group CEO, and it also describes how the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies has been implemented.

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement will be published at www.sampo.com/year2021 during week 14. The Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Sustainability Report will be published in May 2022.

The Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2021 is also attached to this release.

