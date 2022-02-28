Clinical trial supply company strengthens its presence in the European Union

Myonex, a leading global clinical trial supply company, announces entry into a definitive agreement with the owners of Hubertus Apotheke am Salzufer ("Hubertus") to acquire the Clinical Trial and Wholesale Drug Business, located in Berlin, Germany. Myonex and the owners of Hubertus also have entered a cooperation agreement with the remaining Pharmacy Business of Hubertus to support decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur in coming months after completion of the appropriate regulatory licensing approvals.

"Myonex has enjoyed tremendous growth in recent years. These agreements expand Myonex's Clinical Trial Packaging and Distribution capabilities in the European Union. They strengthen Myonex's ability to support decentralized clinical trials, including direct to patient shipments. They will enable Myonex to increase direct sourcing options for our customers' clinical trials in the post-Brexit environment," said James Lovett, Chief Executive Officer at Myonex.

"The new entity will be known as Myonex GmbH. We look forward to further focusing our activities to support all phases of clinical trials, including Packaging, Distribution as well as direct to patient trials," stated Dr. Markus Vogt, Myonex Vice President, Clinical Trial Packaging and Distribution, who will oversee the new Myonex operation. Markus Vogt and Stefan Dittmann, PhD, will be responsible for operations in Berlin after the successful close of acquisition.

Myonex and Hubertus both originated as pharmacies more than 30 years ago, share similar cultures, with solid reputations for providing tailored solutions and reliable service and a strong emphasis on people and quality.

"We are honored that Bernd and Christiane Drevenstedt, the owners of the Hubertus Pharmacy and Clinical Trial Business, are entrusting us with the company they built," said Michael Cohen, Myonex's Executive Chairman. Bernd Drevenstedt will consult as needed as Qualified Person for the manufacturing activities in Berlin. Hubertus will retain its Pharmacy Business, and Myonex GmbH and Hubertus Apotheke will cooperate closely in a strategic partnership to enable direct to patient (DtP) shipments and additional services for their customers' clinical trial supply needs.

"I am happy that Myonex, a company sharing our values and being family owned as well, will continue the great work we've started as Hubertus 30 years ago in the clinical trial and wholesale business. And I am looking forward to accompanying the future of Myonex in Germany as a strategic partner," says Bernd Drevenstedt.

About Myonex

Myonex is a leading global provider of complete clinical trial solutions. Over the past 35 years, the company has expanded its portfolio to offer a unique suite of clinical trial supply services under one umbrella. Myonex offers an end-to-end suite of flexible, custom-tailored solutions for sourcing and supply; packaging and labeling; distribution options to support traditional, decentralized, and hybrid clinical trials, including a CTRx pharmacy benefits solution-all designed to take time and costs out of clinical trials. Learn more at www.myonex.com.

