IMC Exploration Group Plc - Half-year Report

RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD 1stJULY 2021 TO 31stDECEMBER 2021

IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

("IMC" or the "Company")

Chairman's Statement

The Directors of IMC are pleased to present the Company's unaudited, consolidated, interim financial results for the first six-month period of the current financial year to 31stDecember 2021.

The half-year under review was an extremely busy and positive time for the Company, with the drill programme in West Avoca commencing during this period. A drilling programme was undertaken to assess the extent and continuity of Cu, Au, Pb, Zn mineralisation along strike from the historic Avoca mine. Historical mineralised intercepts in the West Avoca area include 10m grading 1.1% Cu and 9m grading 10.3% Zn and 4.8% Pb.

IMC achieved exceptionally good intersects of 18.7m of zinc, lead and silver mineralisation at West Avoca. We encountered four zones of massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralisation at depths between 159m and 206m. When aggregated over an 18.7m interval, the upper three zones assayed 6.5% zinc and lead and included 2.8m grading 12.6% zinc and lead and 2.2m grading 70g/t silver. Further drilling has both encountered massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralisation.

The Board of IMC is delighted that we have intersected 18.7m of zinc, lead and silver mineralisation at West Avoca. Furthermore, it has confirmed the geological interpretation and emphasises the validity in reassessing and drill-testing historical deposits where significant mineralisation remains.

The Avoca Mine is estimated to have contained 16 million tonnes of 0.6% copper which was exported as a concentrate that contained 'payable grades of gold and silver' (Williams et al., 1986). In addition, in situ zinc and lead mineralisation is present at West Avoca over a minimum strike length of c. 300m.

Further progress continues on our spoils' and tailings' project in Co. Wicklow, where we have established an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate. Our successful collaboration with Trinity College Dublin, Ireland continues and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their valuable contributions.

IMC previously announced that it had conditionally agreed to acquire MVI Ireland s.r.o., the 100% owner of the Assat company in Armenia which is the holder of the mining licence for the Karaberd gold mine located in Lori Marz, northern Armenia. The conditional agreement remains in place and we expect to complete the acquisition during the coming period.

This is a propitious time for gold, silver, copper and zinc with the high commodity prices presently prevailing. The Directors look forward to reporting further results from the West Avoca drilling programme and on progress towards completion of the MVI Ireland s.r.o. acquisition.

Eamon O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 28thFebruary 2022







IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period 31stJuly 2021 to 31stDecember 2021

Continuing Operations

Dec'21 Jun'21 Administrative expenses (57,586) (294,996) Operating Loss for the period (57,586) (294,996) Finance Income - - Amount written off Intangible Assets - (43,484) Amount written off investment - - __________ __________ Loss for period before tax (57,586) (338,480) Income tax expenses - 2,047 _________ _________ Total comprehensive loss for the period (57,586) (336,433) ========= ========= Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (57,586) (336,433) ========= ========= Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (57,586) (336,433) ========= ========= Earnings per share From continuing operations Basic and Diluted loss per share (cent) 0.0 0.1

All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses and total comprehensive losses for the period are attributable to the owners of the Company.

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those dealt with in the statement of comprehensive income.







IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31stDecember 2021

Dec'21 Jun'21 Assets Intangible assets 603,232 435,803 Property, plant and equipment 2,302 2,754 Investments - - __________ __________ Total Non-Current Assets 605,534 438,557 __________ __________ Current Assets Trade and other receivables 38,720 13,696 Cash and cash equivalents 168,887 52,123 __________ __________ Total Current Assets 207,607 65,819 __________ __________ Total Assets 813,141 504,376 ========= ========= Equity Share Capital 349,589 349,589 Share premium 4,164,633 4,164,633 Retained deficit (4,295,145) (4,237,559) __________ __________ Attributable to owners of the Company 219,077 276,663 __________ __________ Total Equity 219,077 276,663 __________ __________ Liabilities - Current Trade and other payables 594,064 227,713 Current tax liabilities - - __________ __________ Total Liabilities 594,064 227,713 __________ __________ Total Equity and Liabilities 813,141 504,376







IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the period 31stJuly 2021 to 31stDecember 2021

Share Capital € Share Premium € Retained Losses € Total € Balance at 30 June 2020 322,839 3,925,015 (3,901,126) 346,728 ___________ __________ _________ _______ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (336,433) (336,433) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - (336,433) (336,433) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued 26,750 269,558 - 296,308 Share issue costs - (29,940) - (29,940) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total transactions with owners 26,750 239,618 - 266,368 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 30 June 2021 349,589 4,164,633 (4,237,559) 276,663 __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - (57,586) (57,586) __________ ___________ __________ _________ Total comprehensive income for the period - (57,586) (57,586) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity contributions by and distributions to owners Shares issued - - - - Share issue costs - - - - __________ ___________ __________ _________ Balance at 31 December 2021 349,589 4,164,633 (4,295,145) 219,077 __________ ___________ __________ _________







IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the period 31stJuly 2021 to 31stDecember 2021

Dec'21 Jun'21 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year (57,586) (336,433) Adjustments for: Intangible Assets Write Off - 43,484 Income Tax recognised in profit and loss - (2,047) Depreciation 452 905 ________ ________ Cash from operations before changes in working capital (57,134) (294,091) Movement in trade and other receivables (25,024) 99,168 Movement in trade and other payables 366,351 24,613 _________ _________ Net cash flow from operating activities 284,193 (170,310) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received - - Proceeds from sale of investments - - Taxation - - Acquisitions and disposals (167,429) (9,168) _________ _________ Net cash (used in) investing activities (167,429) (9,168) _________ _________ Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issue of new shares - 266,368 Finance income/(expense) - - _________ _________ Net cash generated by financing activities - 266,368 _________ _________ Movement in cash and cash equivalents 116,764 86,890 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 52,123 (34,767) _________ _________ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 168,887 52,123







The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

