Slovenian Tourist Board: LET SLOVENIA INSPIRE YOU

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenia, a country of a little more than two million people, is one of the world's greenest and safest countries. Located in the heart of Europe, it is nestled between the Alps and the Adriatic Sea. It borders Croatia, Italy, Austria and Hungary. Once part of former Yugoslavia, it has been independent since 1991, and recognized by Brazil in 1992. It is also a part of the EU and member of Eurozone and Schengen area. A stunning natural beauty (think of fairy-tale like Lake Bled) and an astonishing diversity of terrains (we have caves as well) will amaze you with diverse experiences throughout the year: be it active experiences in pristine nature, city breaks topped with culture (just think of UNESCO-listed Plecnik architecture), relaxing spa holidays or superb gastronomy. Since safe travel is important in the post-pandemic world, Slovenia was among the first countries to introduce the Green&Safe label certifying high health and hygiene standards, confirmed by the Safe Travels Stamp issued by the WTTC.

With astounding nature on every step - also in towns and cities (Ljubljana, the capital, was named European Green Capital for 2016). The whole country is highly committed to sustainability, which results in breath-taking nature, drinking tap water and fresh seasonal local produce, which forms an essential part of Slovenian gastronomy. Combined with the creativity of world-renowned chefs, such as for example Ana Roš, fresh local ingredients have been brought to the spotlight by numerous foodies and renowned gastronomy guides, including the Michelin guide.

Slovenia lies at the crossroads of the Alps, the Pannonian Plain, the Mediterranean and the Karst and as such provides a playground for countless active outdoor experiences. It is not only a paradise for hikers and cyclists; picturesque rivers, lakes and the sea attract water sports lovers and adrenaline junkies alike. Great outdoors might as well be one of the reasons why Slovenia is homeland to so many world-renowned athletes, such as cyclists Primož Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, NBA basketball player Luka Doncic, world's best climber Janja Garnbret or Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

It might be that once you visit, you'll let yourself be inspired by this green country too. Ask, for example, the parents of the Brazilian girl named after our country or Marcos Tavares, a Brazilian footballer who made his career and home in Slovenia.

VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/GosWyveXZxs

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1754487/Slovenian_Tourist_Board.jpg