€750,000,000 1.787 per cent. Bonds due March 2023 (the "Bonds")

ISIN: FR0012332203

Common Code: 114342823

Make-whole Redemption Date: 15 March 2022

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Notice is hereby given to the holders of Bonds (of which €469,500,000 are currently outstanding) pursuant to Conditions 5(c)(ii) (Make-whole Redemption by the Issuer) and 10 (Notices) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds contained in the prospectuses relating to the issue of the Bonds which received visa n° 14-629 and visa n° 15-604 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 28 November 2014 and 25 November 2015, respectively (together, the "Prospectuses"), that the Issuer has elected to redeem 100% of the principal amount of the outstanding Bonds. Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectuses.

The terms and conditions of the redemption are as follows:

1. The redemption amount per Bond will be calculated by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the provisions of Condition 5(c)(ii) of the Prospectuses and will be subject of a further notice to be published by the Issuer on or around 9 March 2022.

2. The Make-whole Redemption Date for the Bonds will be 15 March 2022.

