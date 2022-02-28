CRH PLC: CRH Response to Media Speculation

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / CRH notes the recent media speculation with regard to the potential divestment of its Building Envelope business. CRH can confirm that it is in discussions with respect to the potential sale of the business and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Tom Holmes Head of Investor Relations

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

