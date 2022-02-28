Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2022 | 10:20
101 Leser
CRH PLC: CRH Response to Media Speculation

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / CRH notes the recent media speculation with regard to the potential divestment of its Building Envelope business. CRH can confirm that it is in discussions with respect to the potential sale of the business and further updates will be provided as appropriate.

****

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Tom Holmes

Head of Investor Relations

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690627/CRH-Response-to-Media-Speculation

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
