Samsung Bioepis Celebrates 10 Years of Realizing Passion for Health, Innovating Patients Access Worldwide

INCHEON, Korea, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd. today celebrated its 10th anniversary of its establishment by reflecting the past, present and the future of its passion for health in increasing patient access to quality biologic medicines. The company held a virtual ceremonial event to mark the company's anniversary with its global employees.

"I am very proud of our colleagues here at Samsung Bioepis as their hard work have made it possible for us to have six products approved and five marketed around the world, increasing patient access to medicines. We have made remarkable achievements with a proven track record in just a decade which is unprecedented in biopharmaceutical industry," said Christopher Hansung Ko, President and Chief Executive Officer at Samsung Bioepis. "We are continuing to make history by pioneering in ophthalmology biosimilars, innovating the global healthcare landscape for caregivers, physicians and patients alike. Seeing what we have built together over the last decade makes me optimistic about the future of our company and of the biosimilar industry."

Samsung Bioepis was established in 2012 with a mission to increase patient access to quality medicines through the development of biosimilars. In 2016, the company had its first product, SB4, a biosimilar to Enbrel (etanercept), gained the European Commission (EC)'s approval and in the span of five years, added five additional products to its portfolio, ranging from immunology, oncology to ophthalmology. Its latest product, SB11, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab), was the first ophthalmology biosimilar approved by both the EC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August and September 2021, respectively.

Besides the six approved products, Samsung Bioepis has four other biosimilar candidates in the stage of Phase 3 clinical development - SB12, SB15, SB16 and SB17 covering a spectrum of therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, hematology and endocrinology.

With the goal of becoming a socially responsible and sustainable company, Samsung Bioepis published its very first sustainability report in 2021, highlighting the company's Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The report details Samsung Bioepis' efforts across the three pillars of sustainability and commitment (supply chain and environmental management, healthy and safe workplace culture, and corporate governance) to developing long-term ESG initiatives which will be navigated by a dedicated ESG team.

The decade of commitment and dedication of Samsung Bioepis to becoming the world's leading biopharmaceuticals can be found at www.samsungbioepis.com and the company's full ESG report can be viewed at https://bit.ly/33AybZx.

