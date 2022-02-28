777.be and Jean-Claude Van Damme are back for more

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Feb. 28, 2022has strengthened its collaboration with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme with its third set of gambling themed commercials. With millions of views accumulated in previous campaigns since 2019, this new chapter between the two Belgian giants aims to build on that success.

This week, 777.be released the two ads, shot in Paris in January 2022, online and on TV. The casino commercial can be classified as a thrilling Asian dice themed mini movie, a clear visual testimony to some of Van Damme's blockbuster hits. The sport betting ad puts focus on the importance of responsible gambling. Both are served with a twist of fun, humour and the signature style Van Damme brings to all his projects.



As always, 777.be aims to strike a balance between the fun and entertainment of gambling on one side, and responsible gameplay on the other. That message combined with the charisma and popularity of Van Damme has proven to be particularly effective for the Belgian operator. Gambling responsibly and in moderation will be even more important this year, with big events such as the World Cup taking place. Events of this size attract a lot of new gamblers, and for 777.be it is crucial that everyone is always aware of the importance of knowing their limits.



About 777.be

777.be is the online sportsbook and casino operation of Casino de Spa, one of the oldest casinos in the world. Casino de Spa, which is part of the Ardent Group, received a Belgian licence to provide online casino games at www.casino777.be in 2011, and a licence for sports betting via www.bet777.be four years later. Bet777.be has subsequently built and maintained a solid position in the Belgian online betting market, providing a diverse choice of pre-live and live betting possibilities, as well as a variety of features. In late 2021, Casino777.be launched its own 24-hour roulette and blackjack studio, strengthening its position on the Belgian gaming market.



Websites: https://www.casino777.be , https://www.bet777.be

Bet777.be YouTube: https://777.be/ytb

