AppGallery, Huawei: Huawei Showcases Power of Huawei Smart Office Experience with HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) for PC At MWC 2022

The new HMS for PC's capabilities, including PC versions of HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, AI Search, AppGallery, HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY, elevates the PC experience

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei showcases HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) for PC for the first time with the launch of HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022 at MWC 2022, bringing fresh Smart Office capabilities to users globally.

As part of HMS for PC, Huawei introduces new smart solutions, including HUAWEI Mobile Cloud for PC, AI Search for PC, AppGallery for PC, and HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY for PC.

HMS for PC's cross-device collaboration capabilities enables optimal Smart Office Experience

HMS for PC enables HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022 to perform cross-device collaboration through cloud-device synergy with HUAWEI Mobile Cloud.

HUAWEI Mobile Cloud for PC, available in 20+ countries and regions, enables cross-device and live-sync capabilities to users through a single login using HUAWEI ID. Features like the card-based design and real-time data synchronisation across devices allow users to quickly search and access recent file folders and URL links.

Additionally, the secure storage capabilities use device-side and transmission encryption to ensure data security.

AppGallery now available on PC with HMS for PC

With HMS for PC, services like AppGallery can now be used on PC. Powered by HUAWEI Mobile App Engine, and available in Spain and Italy, users can download mobile applications from AppGallery PC version onto laptops such as HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022. Saudi Arabia and Mexico are the next regions targeted for the rollout of these features.

AI Search lets users find exactly what they're looking for instantly

The AI Search capability of the HUAWEI MateBook Series supports cross-device search, including local, web page, connected devices such as mobile phones, and more. AI Search's intelligent display of search results by category lets users find desired content immediately.

HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY works smart

HMS for PC also brings HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY, which lets users sync information across multiple devices.

HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY on PC enables cross-device access to maximise workflow efficiency, and be used to access real-time information with intelligent, customised recommendations.

HMS for PC realises an All-Connected Future

HMS for PC is set to unlock a new world of convenience as the HMS ecosystem continues to thrive. Huawei aims to broaden its capabilities and build more value-added partnerships with developers to continue growing the HMS ecosystem globally. This includes expanding AppGallery, HMS Core, and its Five HMS basic service engines.

About HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS)

HUAWEI Mobile Services is part of Huawei Consumer Business Group which aims to provide a complete mobile experience to users globally. Services include Mobile Cloud, AppGallery, Video, Themes, Screen Magazine and more. As of 31stDecember 2021, HUAWEI Mobile Services covers 730 million users in over 170 countries, enabling smart living for every Huawei device user.

