- (PLX AI) - Nokian Tyres withdraws guidance for 2022.
- • Says Russian military actions in Ukraine and the consequent sanctions have caused significant uncertainty related to Russia, to the functionality of the Russian financial and payment system, and to the Russian ruble exchange rate
- • Previously saw sales to grow significantly and segments operating profit to grow
- • NOTE: Russia represented 20% of sales for Nokian in the first 9 months of last year, with more than two-thirds of PCT capacity located in the region, according to SEB
