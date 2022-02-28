Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Volume To Reach 249.5 Million Procedures By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global endoscopy procedures estimates market number is expected to reach 249.5 million procedures by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing prevalence of functional gastrointestinal disorders is one of the major factors for the high adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures. For example, according to the data published by the endoscopy center of the gastroenterology associates of Pensacola, each year, about 62 million Americans are diagnosed with a digestive disorder. Similarly, in 2020, another report published in the Gastroenterology journal stated that over 40% of people in the world have functional gastrointestinal disorders.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The global market volume is anticipated to be 249.5 million procedures by 2030 owing to the growing prevalence of functional gastrointestinal disorders and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

The gastroscopy segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the increasing usage of advanced automated instruments in cancer treatment and increasing recommendation by physicians to perform gastroscopy to identify complications, such as gastroesophageal blockage, inflammation, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Asia Pacific is the dominant region with the highest number of endoscopy procedures performed with a volume share of 43.1% in 2021.

This is mainly due to the large population and increasing number of target patient population in this region.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of advanced endoscopic equipment and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the other prominent factors responsible for a higher share of the region.

Read 118 page market research report, "Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market Volume, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Gastroscopy, Colonoscopy, Laparoscopy), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers is also expected to accelerate the adoption of endoscopy procedures all over the globe. Moreover, technological advancements in endoscopy devices further accelerate the adoption of this procedure to diagnose and treat several gastrointestinal disorders. The advancement of endoscopic devices to view intra-abdominal organs using video endoscopy and the integration of computer software with endoscopic devices also supports the adoption of endoscopic procedures. In addition, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries owing to lesser post-surgery complications, shorter hospital stays, and a quick recovery period increases the adoption of endoscopic surgeries.

Based on application, the gastroscopy segment dominated the market in 2021. This high share is attributed mainly to the increasing number of upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures performed across the globe. Gastroscopic surgeries are performed to help physicians diagnose the stomach, esophagus, and upper intestine. In addition, increasing recommendations by the physicians to perform gastroscopy to identify complications, such as gastroesophageal blockage, inflammation, and gastroesophageal reflux disease, are also expected to be responsible for the high share of the segment. For example, the data published in the journal Scientific Reports stated that, globally, over 1.03 billion people suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease.

On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic had drastically impacted the adoption of endoscopic procedures in 2020. The reduction in overall surgery volumes coupled with long-term shutdowns and lockdowns substantially decreased the number of endoscopic surgeries. Furthermore, increasing coronavirus infections among health workers also hindered the market growth in 2020. However, significant growth of minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries is expected with the situation moving towards normalcy over the forecast years.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global endoscopy procedures estimates market based on application and region:

Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Application Outlook (Number of Procedures, 2016 - 2030)

Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy



Colonoscopy



Laparoscopy



Gastroscopy



Duodenoscopy



Bronchoscopy



Cystoscopy



Others

Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Regional Outlook (Number of Procedures, 2016 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Switzerland





Denmark



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





New Zealand





Thailand





Indonesia





Malaysia





Vietnam





Philippines



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Kuwait





Israel





Qatar

Check out more studies related to endoscopy, published by Grand View Research:

Endoscopy Operative Devices Market - The global endoscopy operative devices market size was valued at USD 8.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, coupled with the growing geriatric population, is expected to boost the demand for endoscopies.

- The global endoscopy operative devices market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, coupled with the growing geriatric population, is expected to boost the demand for endoscopies. Endoscopy Devices Market - The endoscopy devices market size was valued at USD 42.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. The less invasive properties and affordable post and pre-procedure cost of endoscopy devices are the major factors anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

- The endoscopy devices market size was valued at in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030. The less invasive properties and affordable post and pre-procedure cost of endoscopy devices are the major factors anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Endoscopes Market - The global endoscopes market size was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030. The rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and the growing awareness for early detection of diseases through minimally invasive surgical procedures are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast years.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg