- (PLX AI) - Nokian Tyres, which has considerable sales in Russia, saw its shares drop 20% and said that the Russian financial and payment system are in significant uncertainty.
- • The Finnish company withdrew its full year guidance
- • Nokian Tyres said Russian military actions in Ukraine and the consequent sanctions have caused significant uncertainty related to Russia, to the functionality of the Russian financial and payment system, and to the Russian ruble exchange rate
- • NOTE: SEB cut Nokian to hold from buy on Jan. 31 amid increasing concerns about Russian escalation in Ukraine
