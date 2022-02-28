- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth, Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Rockwool are Danish stocks with worst short-term potential, Handelsbanken says.
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NOVO NORDISK A/S
|91,44
|+0,15 %
|SYDBANK A/S
|28,600
|+1,27 %
|VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
|27,680
|+10,54 %