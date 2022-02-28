Event will highlight global electrification efforts and showcase keynote speakers in the industrial electrification space

ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in electrification, is announcing the launch of "The Future of Electrification" conference. The event is the company's first educational virtual event and will take place on April 5 7, 2022.

The Future of Electrification will bring together design and R&D engineers, product managers, academics and executives to learn and discuss market trends, emerging technologies, best practices, practical challenges, and opportunities of industrial electrification.

The event aims to facilitate connections, increase collaboration, and propel the worldwide electrification effort through technical and forward-looking discussions, presentations and networking events.

"ZAPI GROUP is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of electrification components and is advancing global movement towards electrifying industrial applications to help customers meet evolving requirements," said Claes Avasjo, Executive Director, ZAPI GROUP. "We are excited about the inaugural Future of Electrification 2022 an event for our customers, partners, and electrification innovators to come together to imagine and create applications that facilitate the transition to an all-electric future."

The following conference keynote speakers, representing leaders and innovators in this field, have been confirmed with more to follow:

Saul Griffith , Engineer, inventor, entrepreneur, MacArthur "genius grant" recipient and author of "Electrify An Optimist's Playbook for our Clean Energy Future."

, Engineer, inventor, entrepreneur, MacArthur "genius grant" recipient and author of "Electrify An Optimist's Playbook for our Clean Energy Future." Jonathan Dawley , President CEO of KION North America Corporation

, President CEO of KION North America Corporation Tom Nguyen , VP Business Development, Inventus Power

, VP Business Development, Inventus Power Matt Zaremba , Director, Product Strategy, TSV (EZGO)

, Director, Product Strategy, TSV (EZGO) Dr. Nicola Tomatis, CEO of BlueBotics

The curated event will offer a combination of pre-recorded and live presentations, Q&A sessions, panel discussions and virtual networking activities. All presentations will also be available to registrants after the event. There is no cost to attend this inaugural event, but registration is required through the Accelevents virtual events platform.

To register for the Future of Electrification 2022, visit: www.futureofelectrification.org

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio including motion controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery chargers and autonomous navigation software for application in full electric and hybrid vehicles.

As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1500 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of more than 600 million US dollars. For more information, visit www.zapigroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005214/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

AnnMarie Carson, Communiqué PR

Phone: (206) 282-4923

ZapiGroupPR@communiquepr.com