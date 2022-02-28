FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021.

Highlights of the fourth quarter 2021 and subsequent events:

Signed first two conditional offtake agreements with Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and a global industrial player representing more than 50 GWh of cumulative volumes from 2023 2030 for Energy Storage Systems ("ESS") applications.

In negotiations with five additional companies for offtake agreements, which are projected to represent more than 150 GWh of estimated potential cumulative demand with several other leads in the FREYR commercial pipeline.

Entered into frame agreements for nine of 13 key raw materials required for the Customer Qualification Plant ("CQP") and Gigafactories 1 2 in Mo i Rana, Norway. Negotiations of volumes, pricing terms and other conditions are expected to be concluded in 2022.

Announced intention to form joint venture with Aleees (TWSE: 5227) to establish lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") cathode plant in the Nordic region as part of long-term strategy to establish low-carbon, localized supply chains.

FREYR's technology partner, 24M Technologies ("24M"), announced a strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group ("VWAG") encompassing a significant investment by VWAG into 24M, and a collaboration to develop production technology for SemiSolidTM battery cells for use in VWAG electric vehicles.

"We are very pleased with the continued progress we made during the fourth quarter to deliver on our aspiration to become a global, giga scale producer of clean, next-generation batteries," said Tom Jensen, the CEO of FREYR. "With our first two conditional customer offtake agreements signed, our team is focused on reaching a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on combined Gigafactories 1 2, growing our customer backlog, raising capital to fund our expansion, achieving our operational milestones, and enhancing our supply chains to deliver decarbonized cell production globally."

Business Update

FREYR has committed to combining Gigafactories 1 2 into a single facility with eight production lines and upsized nameplate capacity of 18 GWh. The new facility is expected to have 40% higher capacity compared to the business plan that FREYR presented in February 2021.

FREYR is working with ECA/multilaterals, strategic partners, and investors to explore multiple avenues of raising additional capital required to fund planned giga-scale development.

CQP is on track for an estimated operational start in H2 2022; operational start of the combined Gigafactories 1 2 is targeted for H1 2024.

FREYR's Board of Directors has approved the initial capital expenditure required to complete early ground- work, detailed engineering, and procurement at the Gigafactory site in Mo i Rana, where ground-breaking has already commenced.

FREYR is in advanced discussions with five potential customers with unmet projected demand of 150 GWh regarding conditional offtake agreements across the ESS, commercial mobility and passenger EV sectors.

In negotiations to secure remaining four of 13 key raw material inputs for the CQP, and Gigafactories 1 2 in Mo i Rana. Volumes and pricing terms for all 13 frame agreements are expected to be finalized in 2022 as FREYR completes detailed diligence.

Results Overview, Financing and Liquidity

FREYR Battery reported a Net Loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 of ($28.0) million or ($0.24) per share compared to a Net Loss of ($45.4) million or ($0.42) per share in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, FREYR Battery had cash and cash equivalents of $565.6 million.

Business Outlook

FREYR is focused on advancing the following strategic mandates and milestones over the next 18 months:

Secure multiple tranches of capital required to fund FREYR's giga scale expansion. FREYR has launched parallel processes with key stakeholders to explore the most capital efficient options to support development of the company's business plan.

Finalize additional conditional offtake agreements across the ESS, commercial mobility and passenger EV market segments to support further capacity expansions.

Convert initial two offtake awards to final sales agreements with Honeywell and the global industrial customer. FREYR expects to announce several new commercial wins during 2022.

Achieve Phase 1 FID on combined Gigafactories 1 2 at Mo i Rana upon achievement of commercial, operational, and financing milestones, which is anticipated in H1 2022. FREYR intends to provide updated capital spending estimates and plant development timelines after the Phase 1 FID.

Progress to final site selection of planned initial Gigafactory in the U.S. and drive towards a potential FID in H2 2022.

Continue to execute FREYR's long-term strategy to establish localized, decarbonized supply chains across the Nordic region and U.S.

Presentation of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR's mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to deliver up to 43 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and up to 83 GWh annual capacity by 2028. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, regarding the development, timeline, capacity and other usefulness of FREYR's CQP and planned Gigafactories; progress to complete CQP equipment and raw material tenders and progress of tendering for the subsequent Gigafactories; progress and development of customer offtake agreements and supply chain partnerships; the development and growth of FREYR's target markets; the scale and arrangements for any FREYR production facilities in the U.S.; the progress and development of FREYR's partnerships and plans in Finland and across the Nordic region; the development and commercialization of 24M SemiSolidTM technology and 24M's partnership with VWAG; FREYR's manufacturing capacity; exploration of additional capital raises; the attainment of operational milestones; FREYR's ability to convert any conditional agreements into definitive agreements; the development of customer and supplier relationships; FREYR's enhancements of its supply chains to deliver decarbonized cell production globally; and FREYR's long-term strategy to establish localized, decarbonized supply chains across the Nordic region and U.S. are forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside FREYR's control and are difficult to predict. Additional information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section in FREYR's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2021, as amended, and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Except as otherwise required by applicable law, FREYR disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and projections could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

FREYR BATTERY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 563,956 14,749 Restricted cash 1,671 196 Prepaid assets 15,882 464 Other current assets 1,282 442 Total current assets 582,791 15,851 Property and equipment, net 21,062 80 Convertible note 20,000 Equity method investment 2,938 Other long-term assets 242 Total assets 627,033 15,931 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 3,813 888 Accrued liabilities 15,065 1,693 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities related party 3,316 322 Redeemable preferred shares 7,574 Deferred income 1,380 Share-based compensation liability 2,211 460 Other current liabilities 12 Total current liabilities 25,797 10,937 Warrant liability 49,124 Long-term share-based compensation liability 6,627 38 Total liabilities 81,548 10,975 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Shareholders' equity Ordinary share capital, no par value, 245,000,000 shares authorized and 116,853,504 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 37,452,359 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 116,854 Additional paid-in capital 533,418 15,183 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (524 658 Accumulated deficit (104,263 (10,885 Total shareholders' equity 545,485 4,956 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 627,033 15,931

FREYR BATTERY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands, Except Share and per Share Amounts) For the three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: General and administrative 15,444 3,590 61,635 7,043 Research and development 2,607 1,494 13,816 1,865 Depreciation 66 5 120 15 Equity in losses from investee 62 62 Total operating expenses 18,179 5,089 75,633 8,923 Loss from operations (18,179 (5,089 (75,633 (8,923 Other income (expense): Warrant liability fair value adjustment (10,686 (1,095 (21,859 (1,670 Redeemable preferred shares fair value adjustment (70 75 (70 Convertible notes fair value adjustment (2 (201 Gain on settlement of warrant liability 466 466 Interest income 258 20 317 20 Interest expense (2 (3 (53 Foreign currency transaction gain 498 38 1,325 38 Other income, net 74 511 2,400 788 Loss before income taxes (28,037 (5,221 (93,378 (9,605 Income tax expense Net loss (28,037 (5,221 (93,378 (9,605 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments (858 556 (1,182 662 Total comprehensive loss (28,895 (4,665 (94,560 (8,943 Basic and diluted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (0.24 (0.14 (1.24 (0.34 Basic and diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding 116,597,430 37,220,246 75,362,870 28,312,125

FREYR BATTERY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (93,378 (9,605 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 6,007 535 Depreciation 120 15 Redeemable preferred shares fair value adjustment (75 70 Warrant liability fair value adjustment 21,859 1,670 Convertible notes fair value adjustment 201 Gain on settlement of warrant liability (466 Equity in losses from Investee 62 Other (56 (725 Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid assets (15,598 (408 Other current assets (821 (231 Other long-term assets (230 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,716 928 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities related party 4 226 Share-based compensation liability 2,221 419 Other current liabilities 12 Deferred income 1,431 Long-term share-based compensation liability 6,590 35 Net cash used in operating activities (63,136 (7,336 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (13,775 (71 Investment in convertible note (20,000 Purchases of other long-term assets (12 Net cash used in investing activities (33,787 (71 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from Business Combination 70,836 Proceeds from PIPE Investment 600,000 Capital contributions ordinary shares 12,351 Issuance cost (26,334 (799 Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred shares 7,500 7,500 Payments for the Norway Demerger (3,002 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt 1,104 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt related party 427 Payments related to convertible debt (125 Net cash provided by financing activities 649,000 20,458 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,395 1,637 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 550,682 14,688 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 14,945 257 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 565,627 14,945 Reconciliation to consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents 563,956 14,749 Restricted cash 1,671 196 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 565,627 14,945

