Ferrer Announces Distribution Agreement With United Therapeutics for Treprostinil Inhalation Solution for Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease

PH-ILD is a rare, serious, and progressive illness without an approved treatment in Europe and many other parts of the world

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022, which is held on 28 February, International pharmaceutical company Ferrerhas strengthened its focus on pulmonary vascular and interstitial lung diseases, as well as neurological disorders, by announcing today the signing of a distribution agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation(Nasdaq: UTHR) for Tyvaso (treprostinil) inhalation solution - a pharmaceutical drug-device combination product for the treatment of WHO Group 3 pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) 4.

According to Mario Rovirosa, Ferrer's Chief Executive Officer, "This is an important milestone for Ferrer, a B Corp company. As a company, we aim to deliver the best possible solutions to underserved patients around the globe by promoting a new way of doing business and approaching the world."

Under the agreement, Ferrer has been appointed as the exclusive, worldwide distributor (except for the U.S., Canada, Japan, China and Israel), to commercialise this therapeutic option for the treatment of PH-ILD - a rare, serious and progressive disease without an approved treatment in Europe and many other parts of the world1-3.

"We're proud of our strong and lasting relationship with Ferrer, and this distribution agreement has the potential to bring Tyvaso to PH-ILD patients in need worldwide, who currently have no other treatment options," stated Michael Benkowitz, President and Chief Operating Officer, United Therapeutics. "Having recently converted into a public benefit corporation ourselves, we applaud and share Ferrer's patient-driven mission - underscored by its recent B Corp certification."

The agreement leverages Ferrer's strong capabilities and expertise in pulmonary vascular and interstitial lung diseases and underscores both companies' commitment to expanding global access to treprostinil inhalation solution for the treatment of PH-ILD.

"Tyvaso is the perfect fit for Ferrer's mission to create lasting change by bringing transformative products in this challenging field to market and strengthens our pipeline for the coming years," added Oscar Pérez, Chief Business Development and Global Alliances Officer, Ferrer.

Ferrer is a long-term partner of United Therapeutics, responsible for providing global access to Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection, a prostacyclin vasodilator for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH; WHO Group 1) to reduce symptoms associated with exercise.

"We've found Ferrer to be an excellent partner for the distribution of our treprostinil-based products around the world and are thrilled to expand our collaboration. Without Ferrer, patients outside of our core markets would not have access to these life-sustaining therapies," commented Beth Rhodes, Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Alliance Management, United Therapeutics.

Upon signing, Ferrer made a down payment to United Therapeutics, who will also receive a transfer price and revenue sharing on future sales of this product by Ferrer.

Ferrer is now working with health authorities to determine the appropriate regulatory pathway to obtain approval for this product (currently only authorised in the US) for the treatment of PH-ILD in other territories.



For more information, please contact:

Emma Simms

BDB Account Director

emma@bdb.co.uk

+44 (0) 161 925 4700

Related Images











Image 1: Ferrer









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment