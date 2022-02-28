Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Beneway Malaysia Line up local P2P, Lenders and Fintech Companies For Successful Launch of Beneway Group Platform and Ecosystem And To Advance The Group's APAC Footprint In Southeast Asian Countries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC Beneway Malaysia is in advanced talks with its partners P2P, lenders, and fintech companies as the Malaysian headquarters launches the Beneway Group ecosystem platform. SUIC group is expected to emerge as a key player in the Southeast Asian region to offer digital financing solutions and value added services to its partners and their customers.

The Beneway ecosystem is a new age financial services ecosystem which is an alternative to the traditional banking financial system. The above ecosystem partners can synergize on each other products and services targeting a much larger customer base and leveraging on the power of economies of scale.

On the other hand, these financial service providers will experience a greater reach to serve their existing and new customers where previously resource and geographical locations was a hindrance. Beneway has this vision of having this mega Fintech platform connecting various stakeholders where the traditional banks have been functioning on a fragmentary approach.

The launch of the Beneway platform is in line with the four-phased implementation plan starting off from the Asia Pacific region. The Beneway Malaysian office has on-boarded strategic partners including payment gateway and the P2P lending platform providers to serve a diversified customer base. As for the North American market expansion, the SUIC Beneway New York office is taking the lead. Discussions are ongoing to onboard strategic partners for the Beneway ecosystem to be finalized in March 2022. By June 2022, the UK and the Germany offices will be set up leading to expansion all over Europe.

The management team of SUIC Beneway strongly believes that the Beneway financial ecosystem and technology platform will benefit millions of stakeholders all around the world, especially as the company is positioning itself as a pioneer in this non-bank new age financial services ecosystem.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com. Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research,

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

