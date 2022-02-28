- (PLX AI) - Viatris Combination of its Biosimilars Portfolio with Biocon Biologics in Exchange for up to $3.335 Billion.
- • Viatris will receive $3 billion in consideration in the form of a $2 billion cash payment and $1 billion of convertible preferred equity
- • Viatris will own a stake of at least 12.9% of Biocon Biologics, on a fully diluted basis
- • Biocon Biologics will target an initial public offering (IPO) in India as early as late 2023
- • Viatris 2022 Guidance Revenues $17.0 - $17.5 billion
- • Viatris 2022 Guidance Adjusted EBITDA $5.8 - $6.2 billion
- • Viatris 2022 Guidance Free Cash Flow $2.5 - $2.9 billion
VIATRIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de