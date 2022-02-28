ZCCM: MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT-DELAY ON ISSUANCE OF 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

ISSUED: 28 February 2022

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

DELAY IN RELEASING THE ZCCM-IH FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In the past three years, many countries including Zambia have experienced challenging economic conditions exacerbated by the Covid -19 pandemic. The economic effects have been significant as evidenced in supply chain disruptions for most of Zambia's main trading partners, who have been in and out of lockdown during this period.

The aforementioned have led to a less than optimal operations of ZCCM-IH and its subsidiaries. Regrettably, this economic malaise and current restructuring processes to ensure portfolio efficiencies within ZCCM-IH has negatively impacted the issuance of our financial statements for 2020.

Going forward and with fresh impetus, the Board is committed to ensuring financial statements are issued on time in compliance with the various statutory, listing rules and regulations of the stock markets where ZCCM-IH is listed. To this effect, the 2021 financial statements will be issued by 31 March 2022.

