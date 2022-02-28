Enzolytics, Inc. Announces New Advisory Board Member

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/) announces the addition of Dr. Suraj Kumar Saggar to its Advisory Board. Dr. Saggar brings to the Company his vast experience as a physician and healthcare research professional with an established track record of exceptional performance in healthcare operations, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance.

Charles Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, said, "We are very excited to have Dr. Suraj Kumar Saggar join our Advisory Board. He is a dynamic leader, physician, and healthcare research professional and his vast experience and expertise, based on his background as an accomplished infectious disease specialist spanning two decades, will be a great asset to the Company. He complements our team of experienced scientists and advisors and adds a unique set of skills and background, given his accomplished career in infectious diseases."

Dr. Saggar is a well-known infectious disease expert, and his appointment is a significant step toward Enzolytics' growth as it advances multiple therapeutics toward clinical trials and patient application. Dr. Saggar credentials speak for themselves. He is an experienced physician and healthcare research professional with expertise in healthcare operations, clinical trials, and regulatory compliance. Dr. Saggar is an expert in diagnosing and treating the full spectrum of infectious diseases, from influenza, varicella, MRSA, and bacterial skin infections to complex issues such as tuberculosis, HIV, Zika, Dengue Lyme, and SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Saggar has served on staff at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey since 2007 and currently serves as the Chief of the Department of Infectious Disease, Medical Director of the Institute for Clinical Research, and is the chair of Infection Prevention at Holy Name. He also has a private medical practice.

Dr. Saggar is also an adjunct clinical associate professor at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York City. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Richmond and medical degree at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency and fellowship in infectious diseases at Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease and is a Fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America.

Dr. Saggar has conducted clinical research at the National Institute of Health and as a Merck Research Fellow. He is currently a primary investigator in several ongoing trials of COVID-19 therapeutics and numerous other clinical trials involving all aspects of clinical medicine. In addition, he is on the speaker's bureau of AbbVie Pharmaceutical and Regeneron and regularly lectures for Grand Rounds and to medical students and residents.

Dr. Saggar has regularly been featured on CNN and Fox Business News discussing various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, he periodically discusses up-to-the-minute health information, new research findings, and the latest advances in health screenings and medical technology.

Dr. Saggar will advise the Company on its plans to progress Enzolytics' multiple clinical products to trials and patient application. He will be a significant advisor in the progression of the Company's technologies, including its development of monoclonal antibodies against infectious diseases, the Company's planned diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2, and in its new to the market immune modulator IPF Immune. He will also assist the Company in its plans for clinical trials of its ITV-1 therapeutic for treating HIV.

Dr. Saggar will also provide guidance to the Company in its development of its Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Platform which includes the planned use of A.I. Analysis to identify immutable sites on viruses, 3D Modeling of the epitopes to establish linearity, neutralizing potential, and accessibility to antibodies and for assessing the effects of nutrition, genetics, and microbiome on diseases.

The Company and its technology will be greatly strengthened with Dr. Saggar's participation and counsel.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company is advancing multiple therapeutics targeting numerous infectious diseases. One patented and clinically tested compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1), is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

The Company is also implementing its proprietary technology to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. In addition, its proprietary methodology, covered in its pending U.S. Patent Application for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies, is currently employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for numerous infectious diseases, including the CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV-2) and HTLV-1.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

