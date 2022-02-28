EV Nickel Inc.: EV Nickel to Acquire Extensive Land Package near to the Langmuir Project

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

• Acquiring 1,088 claims, over almost 21,000 hectares of prospective land, from a private vendor

• New land package is located mainly in the highly prospective Shaw Dome to the north, west and south of the Company's Langmuir Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it plans to acquire properties (the "Transaction") within and to the south of the Shaw Dome, spread across 12 townships (the "Acquisition Package" or the "Shaw Dome Acquisition Properties") incorporating 1,088 staked mining claims.

The Acquisition Package was acquired from a privately held mineral exploration company that is arms length from EVNi (the "Vendor"). The purchase price for 100% ownership of the Acquisition Package is $350K cash (the "Cash Consideration"), $100k of which was paid to the Vendor pursuant to a letter of intent signed in 2021, plus 2.5 million EVNi shares (the "Consideration Shares") to be issued at closing of the Transaction.

The Transaction is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Shaw Dome Acquisition Properties are clustered into three groups:

In addition to the Cash Consideration and the Consideration Shares to be paid at closing, EVNi and the Vendor will enter into a 2.75% net-smelter royalty agreement (the "Shaw Dome Royalty Agreement") with respect to the Shaw Dome property group and a 2.75%% net-smelter royalty agreement (the "Groves Royalty Agreement", together with the Shaw Dome Royalty, the "Royalty Agreements") with respect to the Groves property group. Pursuant to the Royalty Agreements, EVNi may re-purchase 50% of the royalties granted thereunder for $2,500,000 in the case of the Shaw Dome Royalty Agreement and $1,500,000 in the case of the Groves Royalty Agreement.

The Consideration Shares will be placed in escrow subject to an escrow agreement to be entered into between the Company, the Vendor and an escrow agent, pursuant to which one-third of the Consideration Shares will be released on the date that is six months following the closing date, one-third of the Consideration Shares will be released on the date that is twelve months following the closing date, one-third of the Consideration Shares will be released on the date that is eighteen months following the closing date.

Sean Samson, President, CEO of EV Nickel remarked, "This is a good step forward for EVNi, to secure more land in the Shaw Dome and set ourselves up for more exploration potential."

"We are very excited about the potential for further nickel mineralization across the Shaw Dome and look forward to expanding our exploration plans across this much larger land package, with significant discovery opportunities," said Paul Davis, VP of Exploration for EV Nickel.

The Acquisition Package is highly prospective, containing known nickel mineralization associated with ultramafic and mafic units. Exploration plans will include geophysical interpretation, geological compilation, and diamond drilling, with further plans to be provided after the transaction has closed.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. The Shaw Dome area is home to its Langmuir Project which includes W4, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a nickel business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel, from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has almost 9,100 hectares to explore across the Shaw Dome and has identified 30km of additional favourable strike length.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Estimates:

Historical Mineral Resources for EV Nickel's Langmuir were estimated by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., as documented in a report entitled, "Golden Chalice Resources Inc., Mineral Resource Evaluation, Langmuir W4 Project, Ontario, Canada", dated June 28, 2010 (the "Langmuir Historical Report").

A qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, has not done sufficient work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. The reader is cautioned not to rely upon any of the Historical Reports, or the estimates therein. The historical estimates are presented herein as geological information only, as a guide to follow-up technical work, and for targeting of confirmation and exploration drilling.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information.

