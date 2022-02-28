Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022
28.02.2022 | 13:32
TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.: TLD3 Announces Hiring of New Transfer Agent

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / TLD3 is pleased to announce the engagement of ClearTrust LLC as the Company's new transfer agent and registrar for the company's stock effective immediately.

The company selected ClearTrust based on their solid reputation in the industry to provide efficient, knowledgeable, and friendly shareholder services.

Kara Kennedy, the Executive Director of ClearTrust commented, "TLD3's shareholders are the energy that fuels the company's growth, and we consider it a privilege to be entrusted to their service by the Board. We appreciate this opportunity to be a part of the TLD3 team."

ClearTrust is an award-winning transfer agent serving public and private companies. The company offers robust shareholder record keeping and compliance services to growing issuers. Services include shareholder management, compliance support, virtual shareholder meetings, paying agent services, assistance with DTC eligibility and solving issuer problems. ClearTrust is SEC registered and voluntarily SOC-1 audited.

About TLD3 Entertainment Group

TLD3 is a development company focused on the development, marketing and sale of digital entertainment products, services and apps globally.

Contact:
Gerald Baugh, CEO
TLD3 Entertainment Group
276 Fifth Avenue, Suite 704-885
New York, NY 10001
(646) 983.6155
Gerald.Baugh@tldecorp.com

SOURCE: TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690516/TLD3-Announces-Hiring-of-New-Transfer-Agent

