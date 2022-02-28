Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - Thunderbird Entertainment (TSXV: TBRD) (OTCQX: THBRF) today announced that Jenn McCarron, CEO, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Thunderbird Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer, Jenn McCarron, will provide an overview that will cover key areas of Thunderbird's business, including its IP owned content, services division, partnerships and an overview of the industry and trends that will shape the industry going forward.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: March 8-9th, 2022 Presentation: March 8th at 2:45PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GmVQcP0-Tha9u9q9L6jtUg

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Thunderbird Entertainment

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth , Molly of Denali , Highway Thru Hell and Kim's Convenience , among others. The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Thunderbird Entertainment

Glen Akselrod

905-326-1888

glen@bristolir.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com