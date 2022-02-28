K-Form Welcomes UK-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement

Trade Deal will Support the Welsh Manufacturer's International Growth

BRIDGEND, Wales, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Form has today issued a statement welcoming the Department for International Trade's free trade agreement with New Zealand.

"As a Welsh manufacturer, we applaud the government in its efforts of securing this trade deal with New Zealand," said Amanda Amoui, Managing Director at K-Form. We believe this agreement will help facilitate trade between two countries that share deep ties of history, culture and values.

"International growth has always been a strategic priority for K-Form. Last year, we saw increasing demand for our patented concrete formwork system in New Zealand. With this trade deal removing up to 5% tariffs on exports, it will enable us to continue our positive momentum and together with our distribution partner in the region, 4S Limited, increase our share of the New Zealand market."

Minister for Exports Mike Freer said, "Thousands of big and small businesses across the UK like K-Form will benefit from what New Zealand has to offer. Free trade agreements like the New Zealand deal help to cut red tape, remove punitive tariffs and are a crucial shot in the arm for our own national exporting ambitions. In Wales alone, this deal could boost the economy by around £15 million.

"In 2020, hundreds of Welsh businesses exported around £23 million of goods to New Zealand, so I'm looking forward to seeing this deal generate more exporting success stories, as we help to level up the country and foster a dynamic new trading relationship."

About K-Form:

K-Form is a leading manufacturer of patented concrete formwork systems. K-Form is part of Bridgend Extrusion Limited, and the Company is headquartered in South Wales. Adored by architects and construction professionals, K-Form is sold globally -- including in the USA, Australasia, Scandinavia, Middle East, Caribbean, Europe, and South America. As a proven leader, K-Form has won high-profile contracts with Hinkley Point Power Station, Crossrail, Hs2, Laing O'Rourke, Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall Group and many other leading global construction companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.kform.co.uk/.

