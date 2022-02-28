Dutch company Rads Global Business has developed an anti-soiling coating for solar PV modules that are at least two years old. The new product is claimed to increase power yield by up to 7% and to have a payback time of 2.5 to four years depending on the dust level of the site.Netherlands-based Rads Global Business BV has developed an anti-soiling and anti-reflective nanocoating for solar glass intended for application in existing PV systems. Called HP+, the coating is claimed to increase power yield by between 4 and 7% compared to non-coated modules, over a period of up to five years. "Its cost ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...