The cumulative capacity of all PV systems in Germany reached 56.7 GW at the end of January.From pv magazine Germany Germany's federal network agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has reported that 420MW of new PV was installed in the country in January. For comparison, the newly installed PV capacity for January 2021 was 536MW, and in December 2021 it was 421MW. The cumulative capacity of all PV systems in Germany reached 56.7GW at the end of January. The main market driver remains the segment for PV systems not exceeding 300kW in size under the country's feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme, for which around ...

