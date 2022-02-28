Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an innovation agreement February 25, 2022, with Cargill Limited (Cargill), working as strategic advisors and technology innovators. This agreement covers the evolution of the services and relationship the Company continues to have with Cargill's implementation of the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef program. This next phase of partnership will explore how to create more efficiencies in the delivery of the program to further advance Cargill's commitments to sustainable sourcing of Canadian beef.

The current contract between Cargill and the Company is concluding, as Cargill is exploring future opportunities between the two companies based on this new agreement. Both companies look to support the growth of the sustainable beef program for Cargill's customers.

"We are excited to continue working with Cargill's team, providing innovation services that demonstrate continued commitment to the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef Framework. This will support our goal of a more sustainable and progressive Canadian beef industry," said Hubert Lau, CEO.

"We look forward to collaborating with the innovation team at TrustBIX on many opportunities for significant growth and impact. It always starts with the right type of people to work with. We believe in the leadership of TrustBIX and share their excitement for the continued evolution of our sustainable beef program," said Robert Gradoville Jr, Sustainability Manager for Cargill's North American protein business.

About Cargill

Cargill Limited is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba and employs over 8,000 people across Canada. Its Canadian operations are named one of Canada's Top Employers, Canada's Top Diversity Employers and Canada's Top Employer for Young People.

Cargill Limited is one of Canada's largest merchandisers and processors. Its interests include the processing of beef, poultry, and oilseed, and the manufacturing of livestock feed. In addition, Cargill is involved in crop input product retailing, as well as grain handling, milling, salt distribution and merchandising. For more information, visit www.cargill.ca.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @BIXSCdn, LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco.

