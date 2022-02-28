Definitive sale agreement signed with Diodes for the 200mm South Portland, Maine facility;

Sale of 150mm Oudenaarde, Belgium fab to Belgian semiconductor company BelGaN Group BV closed

ATREG, Inc., which specializes in helping advanced technology companies divest and acquire infrastructure-rich manufacturing assets (semiconductor fabs and cleanrooms) worldwide, announced today that it has successfully advised onsemi on the disposition of two of its operational manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and in Europe. onsemi signed a definitive sale agreement with Diodes Incorporatedfor its 200mm fab located in South Portland, Maine. It also closed the sale of itsautomotive-certified 150mm facility based in Oudenaarde, Belgium with Belgian semiconductor company BelGaN Group BV.

"ATREG has been a strong advisor for onsemi and over the years has been involved in many fab transactions on behalf of the company," explains Wei-Chung Wang, executive vice president, global manufacturing and operations for onsemi. "For our South Portland facility, ATREG ran a highly competitive and expedited process. With regards to our Belgium fab, ATREG brought an innovative buyer that can take full advantage of available European funding to develop new technologies and prolong the fab's life."

"In an active market, one should not underestimate the time it takes to successfully complete a fab disposition. It is a testament to the onsemi team that these deals were executed in a relatively quick timeframe," adds Stephen Rothrock, founder, president, and CEO of ATREG. "We expect demand for 200mm brownfield fabs to continue to rise in 2022 as manufacturers attempt to mitigate the global chip shortage. With Europe's IPCEI program, the 150mm Oudenaarde fab will not only continue chip production, but also update its manufacturing processes to new technologies over time."

About ATREG, Inc.

Headquartered in Seattle, USA, ATREG, Inc. specializes in helping global companies divest and acquire infrastructure-rich advanced technology manufacturing assets, including front-end and back-end semiconductor fabs, cleanroom facilities, and technology campuses in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit our web site, read our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

