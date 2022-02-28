Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Announces Publication of Roluperidone Phase 3 Study Results in Schizophrenia Bulletin

Trial Results Confirm the Potential of Roluperidone To Treat Negative Symptoms and Improve Everyday Functioning in Patients with Schizophrenia

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that results from the Phase 3 clinical trial of roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia have been published in Schizophrenia Bulletin. The study authors conclude that this study confirms the potential of roluperidone to treat the negative symptoms in individuals with schizophrenia as well as improve everyday functioning.



The publication, entitled, "Efficacy and Safety of Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia," reports on the Phase 3 placebo-controlled multi-national trial of roluperidone, a compound with antagonist properties for 5-HT 2A , sigma 2 and a 1A -adrenergic receptors, targeting negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The goal of the trial was to confirm the findings of a previous Phase 2 trial with a similar patient population and methodology that had demonstrated roluperidone superiority over placebo. The Company previously disclosed resultsof the Phase 3 trial of roluperidone in May 2020 and open-label resultsin May 2021.

The Phase 3 study included 513 patients with schizophrenia with moderate to severe negative symptoms. Study patients were administered either 32 mg/day of roluperidone, 64 mg/day of roluperidone, or placebo for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint was the PANSS-derived Negative Symptom Factor Score (NSFS) and the key secondary endpoint was Personal and Social Performance scale (PSP) total score.

The study found that NSFS scores improved (were lower) for patients receiving roluperidone 64 mg compared to placebo. The intent-to-treat (ITT) analysis data set (p =0.064) marginally missed statistical significance, but reached nominal significance (p =0.044) for the modified-ITT (m-ITT) data set. Changes in PSP total score were statistically significantly better on roluperidone 64 mg compared to placebo for both ITT and m-ITT (p =0.021 and p =0.017, respectively).

About roluperidone

On November 3, 2021, Minerva Neurosciences announced that the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denied the company's request for a pre-NDA meeting for roluperidone and responded that a Type C guidance meeting would be more appropriate to discuss the evidence for use of roluperidone as monotherapy for the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia. A Type C meeting is scheduled. Subject to the timing of and feedback from the FDA, Minerva continues to plan for the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) in the first half of 2022.

On September 30, 2021, the Company completed and announced results from a pivotal bioequivalence studycomparing the roluperidone formulations used in its late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 trials and the planned commercial formulation. The planned commercial formulation was tested under both fasted and fed conditions. The study met key pharmacokinetic (PK) objectives, and the data demonstrate bioequivalence across the various formulations.

About Schizophrenia and Negative Symptoms

Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe and debilitating type of mental illness characterized by distortions in thinking, perception, emotions, language, sense of self and behavior. Schizophrenia affects 20 million people worldwide.).

Negative symptoms can cause individuals with schizophrenia to withdraw from society, become disinterested or unable to complete tasks or feel pleasure. Negative symptoms are characterized by five constructs: blunted affect, alogia, avolition, anhedonia, and asociality).

Negative symptoms are the main cause of the poor functional outcome of patients suffering from schizophrenia) and may also be one of the main reasons ultrahigh risk adolescents may develop full blown schizophrenia). There are currently no treatments approved for negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

