Equiti Group appoints Deliveroo's former Head of People Marta Ilbak as Global Head of Human Resources

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group has announced the appointment of Marta Ilbak as Global Head of Human Resources.

Marta brings a wealth of diverse human resource management experience having worked in a range of HR roles across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. She joins Equiti from tech unicorn Deliveroo where she worked as Head of People. In this role she was mainly responsible for business expansion, organisational design, and talent evaluation and development programs for human capital. She also managed a major redesign of HR processes and systems in the Middle East in preparation for the company's IPO in April 2021.

Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Marta and excited about the initiatives she will bring to Equiti Group. I'm looking forward to Marta's contribution to our performance and delivery culture, the continued expansion of our offices and people, as well as growth of our talent development and management initiatives."

Marta Ilbak, Global Head of Human Resources, said: "I have been very impressed by the energy, drive and openness of the management and employees at Equiti. My goal is to drive the company's HR agenda with purpose and passion, develop career progression opportunities and create a great place to work based on integrity, agility, and the best global HR standards.

Marta has a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management and a Diploma in Business Administration and Economics from the University of Wuppertal in Germany.

She succeeds Nigel Holmes who has successfully held the role of Global Head of HR since Equiti Group's inception in early 2017.

About Equiti Group

Equiti Group Ltd is the parent company of some of the most progressive FX and CFD brands and prime brokerage providers in the industry. With over 400 global staff and 24/6 customer service, Equiti provides clients with access to individual, corporate, and institutional brokerage services across various affiliates and subsidiaries.

Equiti Group's global footprint includes local offices in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions and provides trading support and services on the world's leading trading platforms MT4 and MT5.

Regulated entities within Equiti Group include Equiti Capital UK Ltd regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, Equiti Group Limited Jordan, regulated and licensed by the Jordan Securities Commission, EGM Futures DMCC, regulated and licensed by UAE's Security and Commodities Authority, EGM Securities Ltd regulated and licensed by Kenya's Capital Markets Authority, Equiti Brokerage (Seychelles) Limited regulated and licensed by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority and Equiti AM CJSC, regulated and licensed by the Central Bank of Armenia.

