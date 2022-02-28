Acquisition accelerates Riskonnect's integrated risk management vision, enabling customers to bring all aspects of risk under one roof for complete end-to-end visibility

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, has acquired Sword GRC, a UK-based software company that specializes in project and enterprise risk management solutions, from Sword Group. The acquisition advances Riskonnect's IRM approach by uniquely incorporating project risk into its platform and enabling customers to bring all aspects of enterprise risk under one roof.

"Sword GRC's innovative project risk and enterprise risk management software is a natural fit with Riskonnect's integrated risk management vision and offering," said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect's CEO. "The Riskonnect team is passionate about building tools that help our customers bring risk under one roof and achieve end-to-end visibility. We're delivering a truly unparalleled solution to the market that advances those objectives by integrating Sword GRC's Active Risk Manager into our platform. The combined toolset positions us to provide even more value for customers."

The acquisition drives both organizations' global growth objectives and enables Riskonnect to enter into new key vertical and geographic markets. Sword GRC specializes in project and enterprise risk management solutions for the aerospace and defense, energy, financial services and government industries. The company serves over 300 customers worldwide and has 150+ employees in the U.S., UK, and ASPAC.

"Our customers are our highest priority. We are confident that this combination and its financial strength will better serve our customers through an enhanced and diversified product suite. The comprehensive solution set is uniquely built to enable and support business performance through risk management," said Sword GRC CEO, Nick Scully.

Sword GRC's project risk management solution will seamlessly integrate into Riskonnect's IRM platform.

Bryan Garnier Co acted as financial advisor and Mayer Brown acted as legal counsel to Sword Group, and Kirkland Ellis acted as legal counsel to Riskonnect.

For more information, visit www.riskonnect.com and www.sword-grc.com.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 950 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 525 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Sword GRC

Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.

Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Singapore and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners. For more information, please visit www.sword-grc.com.

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,200+ (after disposal) IT/Digital Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organization in the digital age. As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT business project management. Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data. For more information, please visit www.sword-group.com.

