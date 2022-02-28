DJ ZEAL and LOTTO Hessen launch partnership for instant win games

DGAP-Media / 2022-02-28 / 14:31 (Hamburg, 28. February 2022) ZEAL has launched a partnership for instant win games with LOTTO Hessen. As part of this, ZEAL provides the Hessian state lottery initially with 15 online games, such as Crosswords, Bingo or World Cup. The products are available at LOTTO Hessen under the heading 'Games'. Building on its experience as a developer as well as its own provider of online games and lotteries, ZEAL offers gaming operators a complete remote game service for instant win games and virtual slot machine games - from single instant lotteries to the entire portfolio management. After a one-time integration, promoters have full access to the ZEAL Instant Games portfolio with more than 60 proprietary online games (www.zealinstantgames.com). In addition to instant lotteries, ZEAL also offers a large portfolio of virtual slot games that meet all the requirements of the new State Treaty on Gambling. Janina Korn, project manager at LOTTO Hessen: "We decided to work with ZEAL because of their experience as both a service provider and technical developer in the gaming market. It was also particularly important to us that the team understands and focuses on the needs - especially of players with an affinity to lotteries. The integration went seamlessly and we are pleased to be able to offer our customers another varied product portfolio for instant win games. After all, as the best online lottery provider in Germany, awarded by CHIP magazine for the fourth time in a row, LOTTO Hessen has high standards when it comes to its performance." "Especially in the wake of the new State Gambling Treaty, the demand for instant win games is continuously increasing. The fact that LOTTO Hessen, as the state lottery company, has decided to work with us makes us particularly proud and happy," says Julian Tietz, Managing Director of ZEAL Instant Games. "With our link between lottery products and instant win games, we can make particularly good use of our many years of experience and develop and implement products specially tailored to lottery customers. We thank LOTTO Hessen for the trust they have placed in us and look forward to a successful partnership." About ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL Network SE is an online provider of lottery products and an e-commerce group of companies based in Hamburg, which mainly brokers customers' tickets to the state lotteries and charity lotteries under the LOTTO24 and Tipp24 brands. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery syndicates, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, it went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time. In 2019 ZEAL acquired LOTTO24 AG. Contact:? ZEAL Network SE? Media Relations Sebastian Blohm T: +49 (0)40 809036065 presse@zealnetwork.de End of Media Release

