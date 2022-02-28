WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Expands Portfolio of Secure Technology Management Service Offerings

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today an expansion of the company's portfolio of secure technology management as a service offerings.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "In 2021, WidePoint proactively focused on product development initiatives needed to expand our portfolio of solutions to power opportunities for material growth in 2022 and beyond. As a company recognized for pioneering IAM, Mobility Management, ITaaS and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions that work will always continue. Our expertise in these vital technology areas provides the foundation for WidePoint to ask, 'What's next? What will government and commercial enterprises need to tackle increasingly complex cybersecurity, mobility and technology management challenges?' I am excited to announce details of our technological achievements and expanded offerings."

WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corp.

The WidePoint-ORC Cybersecurity team developed next generation federally-certified IAM solutions. Achievements include:

Quantum-resistant Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions

Implementing an additional commercial Certificate Authority (CA) for K-12

Continuing to expand PKI beyond federal to commercial, state, local and education entities

Expanding Identity, Credentialing and Access Management (ICAM) clients by partnering with 22Vets, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)

IT Authorities

IT Authorities is now positioned as WidePoint's ITaaS, Cloud Services and Managed Service anchor. Since the acquisition in October 2021, ITA has achieved:

SOC II certification

Recognition in the Top 100 Vertical Markets MSPs in the world by Channel e2e

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) status in addition to being a Managed Service Provider

WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp. & WidePoint Mobile Corp.

WidePoint's comprehensive Mobility, Inventory and Asset Management Services team achieved important government and industry product and service certifications. Significant developments include:

FedRAMP Ready Status for WidePoint's technology management platform

R2v3 Certification for the Columbus Ohio WidePoint Mobile Corp. recycling facility

WidePoint Mobile Corp. recognized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001, 14001, 45001 for quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety

Recognized as an Honorable Mention Vendor in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global

Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services, 2021

Expanding service offerings to include Utility Expense Management

Expanding partnerships with multiple carriers and Systems Integrators

Soft-ex

The Soft-ex team expanded the company's Digital Billing & Analytics platform for Unified Communications (UCaaS) to address the new hybrid workplace. Soft-ex was awarded Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status for Innovative UC Voice Analytics & Billing Solution.

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, stated: "WidePoint is proud of our team and excited by the expertise and talent that achieves these rigorous advances. By committing to the difficult, WidePoint delivers solutions that deliver. These are not easy wins. These developments also support refreshing our solution terminology. For example, 'Identity Management' (IdM) is now 'Identity and Access Management' (IAM) or 'Identity, Credentialing and Access Management' (ICAM). Like our solutions, WidePoint is always evolving."

Kang added, "We are excited by the increased interest in our solutions and how our strategic partnerships are helping to introduce the value of WidePoint to robust pipelines of opportunities. In a landscape that is now defined by 'Zero Trust,' WidePoint's solutions are trusted."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Digital Billing & Analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

