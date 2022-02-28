INFINOX Clients in Southeast Asia Now Have Access to MetaTrader 5 Software

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- as global markets re-adapt to what seems like a post-pandemic reality, online brokerages are suiting their offerings to the atmosphere and changing their conditions accordingly, for the benefit of their clients. With that in mind, leading online trading services provider INFINOX recently announced that the MetaTrader 5 platform and software, known and trusted by millions of traders around the world, will now be available to all of its clients in Southeast Asia, as well as in other regions of the globe.

"We pride ourselves in providing only premium level client service," said Sam Chaney, Head of Sales at INFINOX, "alongside a wide range of trading tools, to suit all types of strategies and budgets our clients may have. Adding the MT5 platform to our product offering is only natural in that sense, and it is an inherent part of our commitment to providing cutting edge technology alongside the highest standard of service and security".

Sturdy software for sturdy trading

MetaTrader 5, or MT5, is the latest edition of the trading software provided by the renowned company MetaQuotes. Users of this platform have access to a versatile range of assets, including stocks, commodities, futures, forex, equities and more. Amongst its other key features are 21 different timeframes, a built-in and frequently updated economic calendar, a mobile and tablet friendly interface, 9 different order types, and more. All in all, more than 150 different stocks are at the palms of the hands of INFINOX's users, thanks to this technology.

"We didn't just strive to meet the standards of the leaders in this industry," added Mr. Chaney. "We are clearly aiming to be one step ahead, and to set an example for other brands to follow. We will continue to upgrade and improve our services, in order to justify our reputation as a reliable and popular brokerage."

About INFINOX