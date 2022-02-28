The current demand on network infrastructure is growing steeply. As new applications appear daily placing greater strains on our infrastructure, telecom operators need to have greater visibility into mobile traffic patterns to provide greater efficiency, reduce future CAPEX and increase profitability.

Net AI's mission is to put mobile network management on autopilot in the cloud. The company's first of its kind technology provides real-time AI-driven service demand estimation with low complexity and high-accuracy, while being non-intrusive.

The deployment of 5G and the applications that it enables will increase network complexity to the point that it becomes no longer viable for humans to operate and optimise the network manually. The infrastructure must be able to operate at machine speed and learn as it goes, which is why the O-RAN Alliance calls for embedding intelligence at all network levels. Net AI's technology is at the forefront of automation and fits perfectly into this framework. O-RAN creates opportunities to advance this technology within the expanding universe of participants, offering significant value to operators in combination with various flow management and resource allocation services.

Mobile operators can deploy Net AI's solutions at cell and/or core level, giving visibility into end-to-end resource utilisation. Having such knowledge of service-wise traffic consumption in real-time enables them to determine where best to place network functions/compute units.

Net AI's CEO and co-founder, Dr Paul Patras, led the Mobile Intelligence Lab and the Internet of Things research programme in the School of Informatics at Edinburgh University. An expert in Mobile Intelligence, a cross between mobile networking and AI, Paul's years of research in this field have led to the creation of Net AI's pioneering traffic analytics technology.

"We are witnessing significant changes in the Telecom sector as 5G is being rolled out and operators' appetite for cloud/edge computing and artificial intelligence is growing. Net AI is excited to be riding this wave and we are very keen to engage with potential early adopters of our technology" said Dr Patras.

Net AI is at this week's MWC event (Hall 6, stand 6C31.9) showcasing the capabilities of their innovative technology on a global stage, connecting with those who want to stay ahead of the curve, competitive in their markets, and provide higher quality services to their customers.

Please visit https://netai.tech/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005429/en/

Contacts:

Sara Votta

sara@netai.tech