Researchers from the University of Waterloo, Canada, have developed a new solid chloride electrolyte that swaps out half of the indium for scandium and offers several important advantages, such as high voltage operation.A group of researchers from the University of Waterloo, in Canada, has developed a new solid electrolyte which has demonstrated stable high-voltage operation with capacity retention of more than 4mAh/cm2. This electrolyte, composed of lithium, scandium, indium and chlorine, conducts lithium ions well but electrons poorly, preventing decomposition at high voltages. With such an ...

