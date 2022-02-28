The direct coupling of electrolyzers with PV and wind power systems will become the cheapest forms of energy in many parts of Europe, according to Aurora Energy Research.From pv magazine Germany UK-based Aurora Energy Research has analyzed the cost of producing hydrogen from electrolyzers under four different business models in eight European countries. The report shows that green hydrogen could be produced in some European countries in 2030 for around €3/kg, thus reaching cost parity with blue hydrogen, which is produced from natural gas, with storage of the carbon dioxide released in the process. ...

