ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging, announced today their Donegal, Ireland facility received the Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS) accreditation that demonstrates compliance in hazard and risk management, hygiene, product safety and quality.

The BRCGS is the first to be recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). By assisting manufacturing sites to provide products that are assured for quality, legally compliant and authentic, the standard has become the industry benchmark by producers of all packaging applications.

According to John McDermott, ProAmpac Donegal Operations Director, "The value this accreditation gives to ProAmpac is valued by our customers, giving them the confidence to know that quality and safety systems are in place every day at our site."

ProAmpac received the highest AA+ rating during an unannounced audit of the Donegal site. They are the first packaging company in the Republic of Ireland to achieve the AA+ rating. In order to achieve the AA+ rating, a series of global standards for packaging materials under Packaging Standards Issue 6, set up by the BRCGS governing body, must be adhered to and witnessed by an on-site auditor during the site visit.

Gavin Toner, ProAmpac QA Manager Donegal said, "We take the BRCGS accreditation very seriously. Our employees are trained with the accreditation in mind. We break down every standard within the guidelines, assign them to the appropriate department manager, and set the expectations daily for every team member so we're ready for any audit situation, whether its performing our own internal audits, or external audits from BRCGS."

ProAmpac prides itself on the systems and checks they've put in place, and have a structured approach that's met every day based on the BRCGS standards. "It was a great team effort, under the leadership of Peter Collum, ProAmpac Quality Engineer, who monitored the facility for conformance all year long," said Toner.

Established in 2015, ProAmpac has grown to 49 sites globally, with more than 6,000 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. Such expansion has been accompanied by increased recognition and certifications from multiple global authorities, such as International Organization for Standardization (ISO); GFSI's, SQF and BRC food certifications, as well as other organizations. The full list of quality certifications appears on the ProAmpac website.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

