EUID will be Based on Unified ID 2.0 and Created in Collaboration with Key European Market Leaders; Interoperable with LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced that they plan to collaborate with key European market leaders on the development and deployment of European Unified ID (EUID), a new privacy-conscious identity solution for the European advertising market. Based on Unified ID 2.0, the new identifier will account for specific market requirements in Europe and the U.K., including GDPR regulations and consent framework limitations. As part of this initiative, the two companies also plan to enable bidding on RampID, LiveRamp's privacy-first, people-based identifier, within The Trade Desk in Europe.

The Trade Desk will lead the creation of EUID. LiveRamp will provide the essential infrastructure to bring the new Europe-specific identifier to market via its Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS).

"The future of the open internet requires us to develop new identity solutions that preserve the value exchange of relevant advertising for free content. At the same time, we recognize that in a global market, there are many regional variations and priorities," said Jeff Green, co-founder and CEO, The Trade Desk. "We are confident that EUID will meet the demands of advertisers, publishers, consumers and regulators in Europe."

As part of this initiative, The Trade Desk and LiveRamp will work together to define robust technical standards and enable functionality that complies with local and regional regulations, building on the work both companies have already done towards restoring consumer trust and transparency in advertising. LiveRamp will also make its RampID interoperable with EUID and enable LiveRamp clients to send both EUID and RampID to The Trade Desk for activation.

"Over the last several years, we've been able to rapidly scale our business across Europe thanks in part to the continued adoption of our Authenticated Traffic Solution, which is built on the sturdy foundation of RampID," said Scott Howe, CEO, LiveRamp. "That puts us in a unique position to spearhead this new initiative with The Trade Desk to support a sustainable, open and free internet worldwide."

This expansion into Europe is an extension of The Trade Desk and LiveRamp's existing partnership in the U.S., announced back in 2020. Marketers today can buy on RampID and Unified ID 2.0 within The Trade Desk's platform, enabling them to connect their data to meaningful consumer experiences across display, mobile, in-app and CTV.

The announcement was made at LiveRamp's RampUp event in San Francisco, California.

About Unified ID 2.0

Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is an open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of a broad collaboration of publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency, privacy and control while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data enablement platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005717/en/

Contacts:

Pat Wentling

Communications

The Trade Desk

PR@thetradedesk.com