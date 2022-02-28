DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market is Expected to Witness Growth at an Accelerated CAGR of 14.7% in the 7MM for the Study Period 2018-30, Assesses DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (WAIHA) assets such as Fostamitinib (Rigel Pharmaceuticals) and APL2 (Apellis Pharmaceuticals), which have already taken a head start in the race of capping a higher market share. The WAIHA market growth during the forecast period as the approval of these therapies will be a milestone for WAHIA patients. Fostamatinib is a first of its kind oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which is commercially available in the US under the brand name TAVALISSE. The drug has already obtained the FDA orphan drug designation in 2018 along with positive Phase II results. In January 2021, the FDA also granted Fast Track designation to Fostamatinib for the WAIHA treatment.

DelveInsight's Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market report offers a detailed comprehension of the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market share of the individual therapies, historic current and forecasted Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key highlights from the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Insight report

The Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (WAIHA) market size in the United States was estimated at around USD 297 million in 2020, and the market is expected to surge during the study period (2018-2030).

was estimated at around in 2020, and the market is expected to surge during the study period (2018-2030). According to DelveInsight estimates, the total Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia prevalent population in the 7 MM was found to be 89,747 cases in 2020.

cases in 2020. Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia pharma players working proactively in the market are Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Immunovant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Annexon, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Alexion and others have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia market size.

and others have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia market size. The launch of emerging therapies in the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia market space such as APL-2, Fostamatinib/R935788, M281, IMVT-1401, ALXN1830, and others will significantly impact the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia market during the forecast period.

and others will significantly impact the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia market during the forecast period. According to DelveInsight's analysis, females are affected more as compared to males in the case of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Overview

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) is an acquired hemolytic disorder where antibodies directed against red blood cell (RBC) surface epitopes cause premature RBC destruction, which leads to anemia. Although rare, Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia is one of the most common forms of acquired hemolytic disorders. Based on the isotype and thermal characteristics of the autoantibody, Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia has been traditionally divided into warm forms, cold agglutinin disease (CAD), and rarer forms-mixed, atypical, and paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (WAIHA) is the most common type of Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia, comprising approximately 70-80% of all adult cases and 50% of pediatric cases. More than half of these cases are called primary due to undefined etiology.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the total 7MM prevalent cases of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia are anticipated to increase during the study period; the total prevalent population will reach 93,055 cases by 2030. The segmentation is based on:

Total Prevalent Cases of WAIHA Diagnosed Prevalence of WAIHA Type-specific Prevalence of WAIHA Gender-specific Prevalence of WAIHA

DelveInsight's analysts indicates that the total diagnosed Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia cases in the 7MM were 1,577,979 in 2020. These cases are expected to rise by 2030, during the forecast period.

Also, as per DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia prevalence in the 7 MM was found to be 89,747 cases in 2020.

The Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into

Total Prevalent Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Cases

Diagnosed Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Prevalence

Type-specific Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Prevalence

Gender-specific Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Prevalence

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market

The traditional Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia treatment options include corticosteroids, splenectomy, and conventional immunosuppressive drugs. Over the years, however, newer options have become available with considerable evidence of success. The Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia pipeline scenario is showing early promise with several therapeutic candidates at different stages of clinical development. Many new Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia therapies are under development, many of which have novel targets and mechanisms of action.

Among the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia emerging drugs, Fostamatinib/R935788 is in the late development stages. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is developing R935788 for the treatment of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia based on significant medical needs. R935788 is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor with demonstrated activity against spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK). It is currently in the Phase III clinical trial for Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia treatment. Apart from that, APL-2 (Apellis Pharmaceuticals) is currently in the Phase II stage of clinical development and M281 is being investigated by Janssen Pharmaceuticals as potential Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia treatment therapies to be made available in the market in the future.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Pipeline Therapies and Key Players

APL-2: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Fostamatinib/R935788: Rigel Pharmaceuticals

M281: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

IMVT-1401: Immunovant

ALXN1830: Alexion

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Dynamics

Market Drivers for WAIHA:

The increasing patient population is the key reason for the worldwide Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia market growth.

Another important element influencing the market expansion for WAIHA is Advancement in research and development.

Improved clinical trials

Development of new therapeutic agents that might give a cure for the condition and enhance the treatment management.

Increase in WAIHA marketed drugs.

Market Barriers for WAIHA:

Increasing refractory cases provide significant challenges for physicians, which is causing complications in treatment processes.

Additional comorbidities along with the disease itself are creating hurdles in the treatment procedures, and deteriorating the efficiency of medications.

The lack of disease understanding degrades the overall patient management.

Despite the availability of several immunosuppressive therapies, there is a dearth of curative medicines that might bring a lasting cure to patients

The increase in Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia prevalence is considered to be the major driving force for Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia market size growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Companies: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Immunovant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Annexon, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Alexion

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Immunovant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Incyte Corporation, Annexon, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Pipeline Therapies : APL-2, Fostamatinib/R935788, M281, IMVT-1401, ALXN1830

: APL-2, Fostamatinib/R935788, M281, IMVT-1401, ALXN1830 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutic Assessment : Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market current marketed and emerging therapies

: Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market current marketed and emerging therapies Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Dynamics: Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market drivers and barriers

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Porter's five forces, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Market entry strategies, BCG Matrix, Unmet Needs

Porter's five forces, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Market entry strategies, BCG Matrix, Unmet Needs KOL views

Reimbursement Scenario

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market 3 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market 5 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Epidemiology and Market Forecast Flow 6 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market: Disease Background and Overview 7 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Diagnosis 8 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Current Treatment 9 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Epidemiology and Patient Population 10 WAIHA Patient Journey 11 Key Endpoints in Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Clinical Trials 12 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Marketed Therapies 13 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Emerging Therapies 14 Conjoint Analysis of WAIHA Market 15 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 16 The United States Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Size 17 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Drivers 19 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Barriers 20 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market SWOT Analysis 21 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Unmet Needs 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

