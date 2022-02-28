Sonar Announces The Launch Of Social Sentiment AI Analysis

New to The Street will be covering all updates across Network Television

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Sonar has announced the release of their Social Sentiment AI feature, scheduled to go live this week. It seeks to compete with other sentiment analysis services currently on the market such as LunarCrush.

Marsascala, Malta Sonar Platform.

In the world of speculative cryptocurrency trading, investors rely on a range of information metrics to make decisions. With crypto, the feelings of the "community" are often just as impactful, if not more so than the base fundamentals and utility of any coin or token. Social media influencers promoting a token on their Twitter page or YouTube channel can act as a buy signal for some or a red flag to stay away for others. The bustling world of Telegram offers crypto investors a place to interact with each other as well as the founding teams of tokens.

For those who have spent any time in the crypto space, learning to navigate Telegram has become a necessity. Often, learning to spot the first signs of trouble in a Telegram group can make the difference between a gain or a severe trading loss. This can include low activity from the team, certain language being used, negative community sentiment, and other signs that trouble that can affect the price of the token could be brewing.

Sonar intends to introduce an AI powered solution for tracking community activity and sentiment around these tokens. The Social Sentiment AI tool will scrape data from YouTube, Telegram, Twitter, and Reddit to compile sentiment scores in various readouts on the Sonar Platform. Users will be able to see the real-time sentiment of tokens displayed on a graph as well as in mood indicators and numerical scores. Analysis will be available not just for top 200 coins but also for thousands of cross chain DeFi tokens with active Telegram channels and social media imprint. While there are already some other sentiment analytical tools available, Sonar is currently the only platform on the market offering Telegram monitoring and analysis.

Sonar's Social Sentiment AI Analysis uses advanced Machine Learning and neural network models known as transformers to make sense of the incoming data.

Also planned in the next update to the Platform is the ability to plot trades. This serves as a useful tool to track buys and sells as a trader. Users can visualize the price points and dates where they have made transactions on specific coins or tokens.

Sonar's native token PING is currently trading on the Binance Smart Chain through PancakeSwap. It serves as a utility token that powers the rest of the ecosystem which comprises analytical and trading tools, educational materials, and an upcoming web3 crypto wallet. For more information, please visit the Sonar Website.

Media Contact:

Ryan Schiffmann, Director of Operations

ryan@sonarplatform.io

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to the Street" and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

"New to The Street" Business Development office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: Sonar

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690702/Sonar-Announces-The-Launch-Of-Social-Sentiment-AI-Analysis