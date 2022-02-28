Anzeige
Montag, 28.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Jetzt wichtige News von beiden „Fronten“?!
28.02.2022
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) Information on the outcome of the reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Millicom (Tigo) Information on the outcome of the reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Luxembourg, February 28, 2022 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") today held its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM"). The EGM approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors, as set out in the convening notice published by way of press release on January 24, 2022.

In accordance with the resolutions of the EGM, the authorized share capital of the Company increased from one hundred and ninety-nine million, nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand, eight hundred United States Dollars (USD 199,999,800.-) divided into one hundred and thirty-three million, three hundred and thirty-three thousand, two hundred (133,333,200) shares, with a par value of one dollar fifty cents (USD 1.50) each, to three hundred million United States Dollars (USD 300,000,000) divided into two hundred million (200,000,000) shares with a par value of one dollar fifty cents (USD 1.50) each, in accordance with Article 420-26 (5) of the law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended from time to time (the "1915 Law"). Article 5, paragraphs 1 and 4 of Millicom's articles of association was amended accordingly. In relation to the increase of the authorized share capital, the EGM received the special report of the Board of Directors of Millicom issued in accordance with Article 420-26 (5) of the 1915 Law, inter alia.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • PR_Millicom (Tigo) Information on the outcome of the reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders_022822 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dfee76fe-a534-4d7c-9762-fad5ac161bd9)

