(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of May 2nd, 2007, regarding the publication of major shareholdings)
DMS Imaging (formerly ASIT Biotech) (DMSIM BE0974289218) (BSE:DMSIM) (Paris:DMSIM), announces today the receiving of a transparency notification from February 25th, 2022, resulting in an increase of capital on January 24th, 2022, within the framework of the contribution in kind of the medical imaging division of Diagnostic Medical Systems to the Company, Diagnostic Medical Systems now holds 88.33% of the Company's voting rights and crosses the 85% threshold.
The declaration dated February 25th, 2022, includes the following information:
- Notification motive:Acquisition or sale of securities giving voting rights or voting rights
- Notification by: One person notifying alone
- Person(s) to be notified: DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA, 9 Avenue du Canal Philippe Lamour 30660 Gallagues-Le-Montueux, France
- Transaction date: January 24th, 2022
- Threshold passed on the rise (in %):85%
- Denominator:1 489 607 311 securities
- Notificationdetails
Voting rights
Previous notification
After transaction
Owner of voting rights
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights(*)
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA
1 315 789 473
0
88.33%
0.00%
Sub-total
1 315 789 473
0
88.33%
0.00%
(*) Total number of voting rights (= the denominator): 1 489 607 311
The notification can be read on the website of the DMS Imaging Company (formerly ASIT Biotech), in the section Investors Information regulated by the FSMA: https://www.asitbiotech.com/fr/investisseurs/informations-reglementees-par-la-fsma
- Chain of controlled companies through which the contribution is effectively held: DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA is not a controlled company.
- Complementary information: Holding resulting from the contribution of the Medical Imaging activity of Diagnostic Medical Systems to DMS Imaging (formerly Asit Biotech).
- Contacts to answer to any question regarding the transparency release, the notification, and the structure of the shareholding:
- Samuel SANCERNI General director +33 4 67 50 49 00
- Delphine de COURSON Chief Financial Officer +33 4 67 50 49 00
About DMS Imaging
Specialized in high technology for medical diagnosis, DMS Imaging is now the French leader in development, design and manufacture of RF imaging systems dedicated to radiology, bone densitometry, 3D modeling and posturology.
DMS Imaging is quoted on the Paris Euronext Market (ISIN: BE0974289218 memo: DMSIM).
More information on https://www.asitbiotech.com/fr/
DMS Imaging
Samuel SANCERNI
General director
+33 4 67 50 49 00
Delphine de COURSON
Chief Financial Officer
+33 4 67 50 49 00