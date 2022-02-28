(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of May 2nd, 2007, regarding the publication of major shareholdings)

Regulatory News:

DMS Imaging (formerly ASIT Biotech) (DMSIM BE0974289218) (BSE:DMSIM) (Paris:DMSIM), announces today the receiving of a transparency notification from February 25th, 2022, resulting in an increase of capital on January 24th, 2022, within the framework of the contribution in kind of the medical imaging division of Diagnostic Medical Systems to the Company, Diagnostic Medical Systems now holds 88.33% of the Company's voting rights and crosses the 85% threshold.

The declaration dated February 25th, 2022, includes the following information:

Notification motive:Acquisition or sale of securities giving voting rights or voting rights

Notification by: One person notifying alone

Person(s) to be notified: DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA, 9 Avenue du Canal Philippe Lamour 30660 Gallagues-Le-Montueux, France

Transaction date: January 24th, 2022

Threshold passed on the rise (in %):85%

Denominator:1 489 607 311 securities

Notificationdetails

Voting rights Previous notification After transaction Owner of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights(*) Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA 1 315 789 473 0 88.33% 0.00% Sub-total 1 315 789 473 0 88.33% 0.00%

(*) Total number of voting rights (= the denominator): 1 489 607 311

The notification can be read on the website of the DMS Imaging Company (formerly ASIT Biotech), in the section Investors Information regulated by the FSMA: https://www.asitbiotech.com/fr/investisseurs/informations-reglementees-par-la-fsma

Chain of controlled companies through which the contribution is effectively held: DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA is not a controlled company.

Complementary information : Holding resulting from the contribution of the Medical Imaging activity of Diagnostic Medical Systems to DMS Imaging (formerly Asit Biotech).

: Holding resulting from the contribution of the Medical Imaging activity of Diagnostic Medical Systems to DMS Imaging (formerly Asit Biotech). Contacts to answer to any question regarding the transparency release, the notification, and the structure of the shareholding: Samuel SANCERNI General director +33 4 67 50 49 00 Delphine de COURSON Chief Financial Officer +33 4 67 50 49 00



About DMS Imaging

Specialized in high technology for medical diagnosis, DMS Imaging is now the French leader in development, design and manufacture of RF imaging systems dedicated to radiology, bone densitometry, 3D modeling and posturology.

DMS Imaging is quoted on the Paris Euronext Market (ISIN: BE0974289218 memo: DMSIM).

More information on https://www.asitbiotech.com/fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005878/en/

Contacts:

DMS Imaging

Samuel SANCERNI

General director

+33 4 67 50 49 00

Delphine de COURSON

Chief Financial Officer

+33 4 67 50 49 00