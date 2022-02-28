Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Strengths Automotive Portfolio with the Acquisition of AIM Computer Solutions

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specialized in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of AIM Computer Solutions Inc. ("AIM"), an industry leader offering ERP business solutions to automotive production part suppliers and other manufacturers.

For over 30 years, AIM has been helping clients and partners attain operational efficiencies through its top-of-the-line ERP solutions. Its flagship product, AIM Vision, provides clients and partners with visibility into processes as well as seamless EDI integration with more than 450 automotive trading partners. AIM Vision's modules integrate functionalities in Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management, Production/Operations Management as well as Finance/accounting, and Business Intelligence.

"I couldn't have asked for a better fit for our employees and customers," stated Jeff Siciliano, AIM's President. "I am extremely excited as we instantly have access to resources and paths in terms of globalization and growth both organically and via acquisition. With the reach of Valsoft and the upcoming release of our cloud-based product, AIM has positioned itself very well for the future."

With this latest acquisition, AIM becomes the second company in the automotive industry under Aspire Software (the operating arm of Valsoft), joining ASE automotive. After joining Aspire, AIM can not only further strengthen its presence in the North American market but can expand globally and leverage Aspire's existing presence in the industry. The AIM management team will stay on board to maintain AIM's stellar reputation with its clients as the company grows.

"We are extremely happy to continue our expansion in the automotive space with our newest addition in AIM Computer Solutions," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software. "With the world-class management team currently in place at the business, we will carry on AIM's legacy in serving our customers and enable AIM to exceed expectations for quality for both product and services."

About AIM Computer Solutions Inc.:

Since 1991, AIM Computer Solutions, Inc. offers ERP business solutions and consultancy for automotive production part suppliers and other manufacturers. It designs and develops software to meet the EDI, bar code, inventory control, shipping, receiving, and production needs of repetitive and discrete manufacturers to help them attain significant operational efficiencies.

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About Aspire Software

Buy. Enhance. Grow. Aspire Software, an operating group of Valsoft Corp, is a vertical acquisition software company that owns, operates, and manages a portfolio of companies in various industries. Aspire constantly seeks opportunities in various verticals. Aspire's team of entrepreneurs and business builders has an unwavering commitment to developing our brands and expanding into new markets. It is all made possible thanks to its decentralized management strategy and indefinite hold period.

Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel. AIM Computer Solutions, Inc. was represented by Joseph Thomas of the Thomas Legal Group, PLC.

For more information on the companies, please visit https://www.aimcom.com/ and http://valsoftcorp.com and https://www.aspiresoftware.com/

For further information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com

Office: 514-316-7647

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/690725/Valsoft-Corporation-Strengths-Automotive-Portfolio-with-the-Acquisition-of-AIM-Computer-Solutions